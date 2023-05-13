BTS reunites to provide theme song for new superhero anime Bastions

The label BTS has become more than a mere label; it has become synonymous with the preeminent K-pop boy band that has propelled South Korea to global prominence and left an indelible imprint on the world of music. The group recently debuted a fresh track titled "The Planet," which features on the soundtrack of the highly anticipated South Korean animated series, Bastions.

This composition, performed by all seven members of BTS, is their first collective release since June of 2022, making it a moment worth celebrating for all ARMYs and anime fans. As previously noticed on multiple occasions, members of the boy band are fans of anime, and with their recent release of the theme song for Bastions, an upcoming South Korean animated series, on Friday, May 12, 2023, they have caused a sensation worldwide.

BTS breaks its nearly year-long hiatus as a group with the release of "The Planet"

BTS, the world-renowned K-pop boy band, are making headlines with their latest release, "The Planet." This fresh new track marks their first collective release as a group since June 2022, when they came out with "Yet To Come," featured in their compilation album Proof.

BTS' latest release, "The Planet," performed by all seven members of the K-pop band, is set to be the theme song for the highly anticipated South Korean animated series Bastions, which is based on a world of superheroes.

The release of "The Planet" was accompanied by an animated video that showcased the characters of Bastions dancing along to the upbeat music, further heightening the excitement surrounding the new single and the series debut.

While the news of BTS's new song has been met with celebration and excitement, it has also made millions of fans emotional, as they have been waiting for a new release from the group for almost a year. Additionally, the recent departure of some members for their mandatory military service has left fans feeling sad and out of touch with the group as a whole.

Thus, for fans, the release of the new song has come like a comforting hug from the group and has served as a reminder of the group's unwavering commitment to their music and fans. Despite their commitments and duty to their country, the group has once again come through for their fans, showcasing their love and passion for music.

The release of the new song has proven the forever promise to their fans that whenever they need it, BTS will appear again and again to rescue and comfort them with their music.

Anime fans and ARMYs are already on the run to make the track of Bastions a huge success, leading it to be another one of BTS's chart-topping hits. As revealed in a video posted on the official YouTube account of the series, the soundtrack of Bastions will also include contributions from Heize, LE SSERAFIM, BB Girls, aka Brave Girls, and Alexa.

This latest collaboration of the K-pop band with Bastions has also erased the gap between the anime world and K-pop, which will bring in more opportunities for fans to witness more such collaborations in the future, flaunting two different cultures from two different nations and presenting them to the world for entertainment.

