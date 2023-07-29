The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Everything to know about the manga and anime adaptation

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga, written by Yu Shimizu and illustrated by Asagi Tosaka, is receiving an anime adaptation. The series is one of those underdogs that hasn't had much of an impact on the general public. However, this ought to change with the release of its anime adaptation, which was announced in October 2021. The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga is based on the light novel of the same name, written and illustrated by the same author-illustrator duo.

Not much information regarding the anime adaptation has been made public since its announcement. Nonetheless, the recent release of a promotional video has led to the disclosure of important news. It has been revealed that the anime will feature the opening song Sen-nen Ai by Chiai Fujikawa, with Kaho's Yururi serving as the closing theme song. Apart from this, information related to the release window and cast announcements has been disclosed as well.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime will premiere on October 2023

Anime trailer, release window, and cast

On July 23, 2023, a new promotional video and key visual for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime were released. The trailer offered a glimpse of the main and supporting cast members. With the release of the trailer, it was also revealed that the anime will premiere in October 2023, making it part of the fall 2023 anime.

The anime will be broadcast on TV Tokyo and BS Fuji. Although the precise release date has not been disclosed, official sources will provide an update in the coming weeks regarding the release date of the anime. The series will feature Leonis Death Magnus, Regina Mercedes, Riselia Ray Crystalia, Sakuya Sieglinde, and Elfine Phillet, among other important characters.

Marina Inoue, best known as Armin Arlert from Attack on Titan, will lend her voice to Leonis, who is the Undead King and Strongest of the Dark Lords. However, because Leonis was sealed for a thousand years before being unsealed, he will awaken in the body of a ten-year-old child. On the other hand, Yui Ishikawa and Aya Suzaki will offer their voices to Riselia Ray and Regina Mercedes, respectively.

Yui is well-known for her role as Mikasa Ackerman in Attack on Titan, whereas Aya is well-known for her role as Kaede Kayano in Assassination Classroom. Honoka Kuroki and Hiromi Igarashi, respectively, will provide the voices for additional characters such as Sakuya and Elfine. While Hiromi is recognized for playing Yuri Alpha in Overlord, Honoka is known for her role as Mutsuki Ittenmae in Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki.

As for the staff members, Hiroyuki Morita is directing the anime adaptation of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, and Passione is in charge of the anime adaptation. In addition, Asagi Tosaka and Asuka Keigen will be in charge of character design.

About The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy falls into the fantasy and action genres. Leonis Death Magnus, the Undead King, is the main character of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy. The series depicts a time when the world was at war and there were six heroes and six Dark Lords. As humanity was on the verge of extinction, the Six Heroes defeated the Six Dark Lords. However, the most powerful Dark Lord, Leonis, sealed his body with a strong barrier and used a resurrection spell to bring it back to life.

The series then introduces us to Riselia Ray Crystalia, a young girl who stumbled upon the historic ruins of Leonis and unintentionally broke the seal 1,000 years later. But when Leonis finally wakes up, he finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old human boy. As a result, thinking of Leonis as a mere child, Riselia takes him under her care. As the manga progresses, Leonis looks into what transpired over the course of the subsequent thousand years while he was sealed.

As of March 25, 2023, the manga currently has 6 tankobon volumes. The English-language publication of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy manga is handled by Yen Press, while new chapters of the manga are published in Kadokawa Shoten's Monthly Shonen Ace. The serialization began in November 2019 and continues to this day.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

