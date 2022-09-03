4 resurrections in shonen anime that were on point (and 4 that fumbled hard)

One of the most divisive topics in all of shonen anime is the resurrection of characters within a series. While many shonen anime are able to execute such decisions and developments incredibly well, others tend to fall flat on their faces.

This is completely understandable, as it’s challenging to write a shonen anime series in a way that creates stakes and consequences while also keeping things kid-friendly. Although many shonen anime series get a pass on their blunders for this reason, a few are simply inexcusable in any context.

On that note, here are four resurrections in the shonen anime whose executions were on point and four more resurrections that weren’t executed well.

Naruto’s former Hokages and 3 other shonen anime resurrections with their on-point executions

1) Rin

Kicking off the list is Inuyasha’s Rin, one of the best-done resurrections in shonen anime by far, thanks to a variety of circumstances. While there are two more resurrections of her throughout the series, the first was superior and had a narrative impact. It saw the anti-hero Sesshomaru have a change of heart regarding companionship, which subsequently allowed him to use Tenseiga’s true power to revive her.

The two grew incredibly close afterward, becoming traveling companions for the rest of the series, eventually becoming inseparable. While fans criticized her second resurrection, Rin’s first revival was undoubtedly an exceptionally done moment.

2) Subaru Natsuki

Subaru, as seen in the series' anime (Image via studio White Fox)

Re: Zero’s Subaru Natsuki was one of the most unique and well-done resurrections in shonen anime. His ability to indefinitely return to life with full memories of his previous self served as the series’ main narrative structure, seeing him repeat for days on end to reach a desired outcome. However, Subaru remembered the physical and mental pain of dying each time, which was usually made worse by an acceptance of failure in his past life.

It made for an incredibly engaging journey which saw Subaru nearly lose his mind over being the lone struggler in his endeavors. While some critique the series at its essential core for abusing a revival button, it does well at managing this trope and maintaining its impactfulness. As far as structuring a series around such an ability goes, Re: Zero is the medium’s benchmark.

3) The former Hokages

Naruto: Shippuden’s revival of the former four Hokages was an incredibly unexpected but very welcome and well-received decision. It saw Orochimaru abuse his experimentation with jutsu to essentially sacrifice his life without becoming truly dead at any point. It also served a great narrative purpose, allowing the deuteragonist Sasuke Uchiha to come into his own and complete his character arc fully.

The Hokages' contributions in the Fourth Shinobi World War were also heartily welcomed by fans, excited to see that they weren’t simply brought back for the exposition and development of other shinobis. While there were certainly some flaws with the revival process, it remains one of the most exceptionally well-done resurrections in the shonen anime.

4) Julius Novachrono

Black Clover’s Julius Novachrono had a very shocking but incredibly well-handled death and resurrection. His death happened because he voluntarily traded his life for the people of Clover Kingdom, whom Patolli held at gunpoint via a massive spell.

This was made even better by the fact that a magic tool from the Clover Kingdom’s first Wizard King allowed him to return. It provided fantastic narrative value for Julius’ character alone and the story at large due to mangaka Yuki Tabata’s capitalizing on a flashback to the First Wizard King. While questionable decisions may mark this era and others in Black Clover, this was one choice that Tabata nailed.

Pokémon’s Ash Ketchum and 3 others who fumbled with shonen anime resurrections

1) Kin'emon

Kin'emon, as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

When Kin’emon had seemingly died at Kaido’s hand in Wano, many One Piece fans cautiously applauded the decision by Eiichiro Oda. The narrative impact of one of Oden’s retainers actually dying by Kaido’s hand was remarkable, and made the Onigashima Raid truly feel like it had taken a worthy sacrifice for its eventual success.

However, this was shortly undone in one of the series’ classic fake-out deaths, resulting in much criticism from fans and analysts alike. Interestingly, much of this criticism and disappointment stemmed from the lack of impact Momonosuke’s character would have received had his father figure died at the hands of the same killer who killed his biological father. Overall, it just wasn’t handled very well, as are many of One Piece’s fake-out deaths.

2) Ash Ketchum

The classic movie Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back saw its narrative climax conclude with protagonist Ash Ketchum turning into stone, with friends and Pokémon surrounding him and crying. This was followed by his revival, which was attributed to the tears of the nearby Pokémon being able to both heal and revive him.

It was an incredibly confusing scene which asked viewers to give the film plenty of undeserved wiggle room, as it generically depended on the “power of friendship” to revive the protagonist. While Pokémon’s status as a classic shonen anime saw itself saved from constant criticism, this was one resolution which was far from being justified, explained, or well-done.

3) Mohammed Avdol

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s third part sees fan favorite Mohammed Avdol introduced at the part’s beginning as one of the first characters to join Joseph Joestar’s party. However, he was killed roughly halfway through the first section of the part, only to be brought back in its final stages before moving onto the part’s second half.

Furthermore, there’s minimal explanation for his return, even if there was at least a well-done buildup to the return itself. While fans were excited for Avdol’s return, many criticized the overall execution of this decision.

4) Katsuki Bakugou

My Hero Academia’s latest issues saw Bakugou’s heart stop after launching a final attack on Tomura Shiguraki, better known as All for One. However, not even an issue later, a method for his revival has already been identified, and it begin its initial stages of reviving the fan favorite. While fans should have been excited for this, many instead found themselves unable to move past the execution.

The first major issue fans point to was the quickness with which this fake death was executed, which many argue was way too rushed. There’s also the interesting choice of which Heroes would turn out to be the sacrificial lambs, and how much will they sacrifice themselves to save Bakugo. It’s incredibly baffling overall, with many My Hero Academia fans expressing discontent over the situation.

Resurrections have a long history in shonen anime, and it will continue to persist as long as the genre survives. While some would argue for the absolute need for this trope when it comes to seeing their favorites revived, others would favor the tragic approach, which they might say will add substance to the plot and influence the characters. Whatever might be the case, do let us know what you think of resurrections in shonen anime in the comments below.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar