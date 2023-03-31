The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy release date prediction, cast, plot, and more

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, one of the most recent additions to the new generation of shonen manga, has had tremendous success since its release in November 2019.

Originally a Japanese light novel series, The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy is written by Yu Shimizu and drawn by Asagi Tosaka. Since May 2019, the Media Factory has released eleven volumes under the MF Bunko J label.

Since November 2019, Kadokawa Shoten's shonen manga publication Monthly Shonen Ace has been serializing a manga adaptation with artwork by Asuka Keigen, which has been gathered in five tankobon volumes.

Everything we know so far about The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy

The developers have yet to announce a definite release date for the upcoming anime adaptation of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, but it's expected to air in late 2023 or early 2024.

On October 21, 2021, a television anime series was announced. No news was made after that until the first promotional video was released on March 25, 2023, which has many anticipating that the anime will be released in the fall of 2023.

Hiroyuki Morita, well-known for his work on Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos, The Cat Returns from Studio Ghibli, and other projects, will be directing The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, which Passione Studio will produce.

Takayuki Noguchi will be in charge of character design, and Yuji Nomi will be in charge of the soundtrack. While Yuji Nomi has worked on Nichijou, Bokura no, and other projects, Takayuki has previously worked on Accel World, Death Note, etc. With the staff line-up, fans anticipate that the anime will be a major hit when it hits the television screens.

The platforms where The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy will be streamed after its premiere have not yet been disclosed by the show's developers. Fans may only hope that Crunchyroll will get the rights to the show's global distribution.

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy cast

The studio has also disclosed the names of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy's voice cast. Honoka Kuroki, known for voicing Mutsuki Ittenmae in Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki 2, will play Sakuya in it.

Aya Suzaki, who plays Regina, has previously appeared in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations as Tatsumi and Mako Mankanshoku in Kill la Kill.

Marina Inoue as Leonis, Yui Ishikawa as Riselia, Arisa Nakada as Shary, and Hiromi Igarashi as Elfiné are some of the other voice artists. Inoue and Ishikawa are recognized for their roles in Attack on Titan as Armin Arlelt and Mikasa Ackerman, respectively.

Arisa has appeared in Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari as Hiroshi, Ancient Girl's Frame as Eyre, and other projects. On the other hand, Hiromi has appeared in Overlord as Yuri Alpha, among others.

What will the anime be about?

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy follows the story of a demon king named Leonis, who had shut himself up for 1,000 years to prepare for the last fight. He had declared that he would yield victory only once but would rise again in a thousand years to conquer mankind, as the Goddess of Rebellion instructed.

Nevertheless, in the present day, a little girl named Riselia Ray Crystalia came across the old remnants of Leonis' tomb. When the seal is accidentally broken, Leonis awakens from his thousand-year slumber in the form of a 10-year-old human boy.

Riselia adopts Leonis, thinking of him as a Void refugee. Confused, Leonis finds himself enrolling at the Holy Sword Academy. He starts his quest to find out what happened to the earth while he was asleep.

The official website of Yen Press, which currently holds all the rights to publish The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy's light novel in English, describes the series as follows:

"Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity."

It continues:

"Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?"

Stay tuned for more updates on The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

