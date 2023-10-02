The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy has a bit of everything for anime fans: World-building, action, fantasy elements, a demon lord searching for revenge, and an overall nice story to enjoy. Therefore, it's not surprising that the Passione-led anime adaptation is getting some traction and people want to learn more about Leonis Death Magnus' journey in the modern day.

The first episode of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime is due to come out soon and the story of Yu Shimizu's novels is certain to get the hype that it deserves. The tale of the last remaining member of the Six Dark Lords and his adventures in the modern world with Riselia Ray Crystalia is something that could be a nice surprise this fall.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime.

All the details about the The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime

Release date and where to watch

For the people in Japan, the series is going to be shown in two of their biggest platforms when it comes to anime, TV Tokyo and BS Fuji. On the other hand, when it comes to people outside Japan, HIDIVE is the go-to streaming platform.

As of this writing, episodes of The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime is scheduled to be released every Tuesday. This could change in the future if there are production issues or delays, but that would be a major exception to the rule.

Here are the release dates for different time zones:

Central Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 11:30 am

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 9:30 am

British Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 5:30 pm

Central European Summer Time: Monday, October 2, 6:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 10 pm

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, October 2, 12:30 pm

Australian Central Standard Time: Tuesday, October 3, 2 am

Philippine Standard Time: Tuesday, October 1, 2:30 am

Brazil Time: Monday, October 2, 12:00 pm

What to expect in the first episode of the series

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy series takes place 1000 years before the present day, when the Six Dark Lords were defeated and the last remaining member, Leonis Death Magnus, managed to flee. He cast a spell that allowed his body to be protected and remain in rest for several centuries, hoping to come back one day and cover the world in darkness once again.

Flash forward to the present day, a girl named Riselia Ray Crystalia, stumbles upon the ruins where Leonis' body happens to be. She accidentally brings him back to life, only that the former Dark Lord is now in the body of a child, which allows him to go incognito for a while.

Seizing this second chance at life, and with the help of Riselia, Leonis decides to investigate this world and learn what has happened while he was sleeping.

Final thoughts

Young Leonis (Image via Passione).

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy can be a very interesting proposal in the current anime landscape. It has a solid fantasy background while offering a direct buddy bond between Riselia and Leonis, which is definitely going to be one of the series' strongest points.

