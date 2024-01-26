My Instant Death Ability episode 5 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Instant Death Ability episode 5 will be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, February 2, 2024, on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For the majority of the world, however, it will air on Thursday, February 1, 2024, on multiple streaming platforms.

The fourth episode of the anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me series continued the fantastical isekai escapades of Yogiri Takato and Tomochika Dannoura in a new world, where they got separated from their classmates. Following this week's momentous episode, the excitement surrounding episode 5 is at an all-time high.

My Instant Death Ability episode 5 release date and time

Yogiri Takato as seen in the My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

My Instant Death Ability episode 5 is currently scheduled to be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, February 2, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, February 1 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, February 1 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, February 1 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, February 1 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, February 1 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, February 1 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, February 2

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 5?

My Instant Death Ability episode 5 will be premiered on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For viewers in the United States, the episode will be available on the popular streaming platform, HIDIVE.

Additionally, My Instant Death Ability episode 5 will also be available on MBS, AT-X and Tochigi TV for the Japanese audience, who can also stream it on ABEMA and d-anime store. Fans with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video can also avail of unlimited viewing offers on the platform.

Meanwhile, for viewers in the rest of the world, My Instant Death Ability episode 5 will be streamed on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Bahamut Anime Crazy and other platforms in their respective countries.

My Instant Death Ability episode 4 recap

Lain the Sage and her companion, Euphemia as seen in My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

Episode 4 of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled The Fact That You're Watching This Video.., started from where the previous episode left off, with the entire city where Yogiri Takato and Tomochika Dannoura were staying being overrun by zombies.

It was eventually revealed that this was the work of Masayuki, a follower of Lain the Sage, who unleashed the troops of his Undead Unit in the city on Lain's orders. As the zombies wreaked havoc on the city, Takato and Dannoura decided to flee so that they could get to the Royal Capital safely. However, their plan came to a halt when Masayuki ordered the people of the city to find and bring Takato and Dannoura to him if they didn't want to see their city demolished by the zombies.

With every living person in the city on their trail, things start looking bleak for the duo. However, Takato managed to keep their pursuers at bay with his Instant Death ability. They eventually arrive in front of Masayuki, who seems rather amused that the people he is pursuing appeared right in front of him.

Tomochika Dannoura as seen in My Instant Death Ability anime (image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

On being provoked by Takato when he saw his entire army get killed in an instant, Masayuki began to transform into a half-werewolf-half-bat like creature. Unfortunately for him, he barely got a chance to complete his transformation as Takato opted not to wait till the end.

Following that, Lain the Sage, who was witnessing the whole event, manipulated the people of the city into attacking Takato, who held back from killing them all out of consideration for the mayor of the city. However, Lain followed this by sending The Darkness, who was the strongest Aggressor, into the city. As The Darkness made its way into the city, it reduced every building to ashes with a simple touch.

This prompted Takato to kill The Darkness, after which Lain launched her final attack by creating multiple copies of herself and ordering them to lay waste to the city. Since the copies were all created using the same template, Takato was able to kill all of them with relative ease. As Lain thought about forming another strategy, Takato unleashed an attack that seemingly defied all logic.

He managed to kill Lain's main body, which was apparently in another dimension, thereby putting an end to her existence. This move certified his status as a seemingly unstoppable force of destruction, who had the overpowered ability to bring death to even the undead beings.

Towards the end of the episode, however, it was revealed that upon Lain's death, another copy of her that was created with different memories and identities awakened and received Lain's message, which informed her about their current predicament.

Elsewhere, Takato and Dannoura were seen resuming their journey to the Royal Capital. On the other hand, the narrative briefly shifted to their classmates, who were staying together in a camp. Among them, Ryouko Ninomiya, a powerful Samurai Class student, came across a Ninja Class student, Carol S.Lane, who discussed with her a satellite that they had created to monitor Takato's activities.

The momentous episode then came to an end with the revelation that the Alpha Omega First Door had opened, which teased more interesting developments to the story and generated excitement among fans for My Instant Death Ability episode 5.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 5

After the significant events that took place in this week's episode, it's easy to see why fans of the series are hyped for My Instant Death Ability episode 5. Now that Lain the Sage met her end in just four episodes, it's clear that the main antagonist of the series is someone else entirely.

It would be interesting to see how Lain's clone who awakened after the death of her main body, affects the narrative of the series going forward.