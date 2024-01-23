My Instant Death Ability episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

My Instant Death Ability episode 4 is set to premiere in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, January 26, 2024, on Japanese television channels such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For the majority of the world, however, it will air on Thursday, January 25, 2024, on multiple streaming platforms.

With the anime adaptation of Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One In This Other World Stands A Chance Against Me series being officially three episodes in, fans have gotten deeply invested in Yogiri Takato and Tomochika Dannoura's adventures in the latest isekai fantasy series. As such, the excitement for the upcoming episode of the anime is certainly through the roof.

My Instant Death Ability episode 4 release date and time

Expand Tweet

My Instant Death Ability episode 4 is currently scheduled to be broadcast in Japan at 12:30 am JST on Friday, January 26, 2024. The English-subtitled version of the episode will be available for international viewers at the following times in their respective time zones:

Timezone Release Time Pacific Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, January 25 Eastern Standard Time 10:30 am, Thursday, January 25 Greenwich Mean Time 3:30 pm, Thursday, January 25 Central European Time 4:30 pm, Thursday, January 25 Indian Standard Time 9 pm, Thursday, January 25 Philippine Standard Time 11:30 pm, Thursday, January 25 Australia Central Standard Time 1 am, Friday, January 26

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability episode 4?

Expand Tweet

My Instant Death Ability episode 4 will be broadcast on Japanese television networks such as TOKYO MX and BS11. For viewers in the United States, the episode will be streamed on HIDIVE, which requires a monetary subscription.

Additionally, the episode will also be available on MBS, Tochigi TV, and AT-X for the Japanese audience, who can also stream it on ABEMA and the d-anime store. Fans with an Amazon Prime Video subscription can avail of unlimited viewing offers on the platform.

Meanwhile, for viewers in the rest of the world, My Instant Death Ability episode 4 will be streamed on several platforms, including MuseAsia, MeWatch, Bilibili Global, Catchplay, Bahamut Anime Crazy, and other platforms in their respective countries.

My Instant Death Ability episode 3 recap

Expand Tweet

Episode 3 of the My Instant Death Ability anime, titled The World Isn't So Kind as to Allow One-Sided Attacks, started with Yogiri Takato and Tomochika Dannoura continuing the search for their classmates.

Along the way, they encountered a plethora of bandits who fell prey to Takato's overpowered ability to kill anyone with a single thought. In this episode, the viewers also got to see a new side of his abilities, which seemingly made him an unstoppable force.

The duo decided to stay at a high-rise hotel for a while, where they came across one of their classmates, Yuki Tachibana, who displayed overly confident and arrogant behavior due to assuming the role of a Dominator. He was also accompanied by five female bodyguards, who displayed hostile behavior towards Takato and Dannoura.

Elsewhere, the immortal sage Lain was seen testing out her abilities against the powerful Aggressor, Darkness. She noted that although the Aggressor had no chance at beating her, she still couldn't damage him one bit.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, one of Tachibana's bodyguards, Erika, was seen keeping a vigilant watch on Dannoura. However, she was killed by Takato because he sensed that she bore a hostile intent towards Dannoura. Afterward, as the duo tries to get out of the hotel, they are intercepted by two more bodyguards of Tachibana, who order them to capture Dannoura and bring her to him.

However, they were taken care of by Takato with relative ease, who decided to spare one of the bodyguards out of pity. That said, he did take out Tachibana after locating him by sensing his killing intent. After his death, the rest of his bodyguards were set free. Shortly afterward, Euphemia, one of Tachibana's bodyguards, came across Lain, who turned her into one of her soldiers.

Elsewhere, Takato and Dannoura were met with an unexpected scenario, as the whole city they were staying in seemingly got overrun by the undead. With this, the episode came to an end, as things seemed to get even more chaotic for Takato and Dannoura.

What to expect from My Instant Death Ability episode 4?

After an eventful third episode, My Instant Death Ability episode 4 would likely pick up from where it left off, with Takato and Dannoura further navigating the new world amidst all the chaos. On the other hand, Lain is being built up as the main antagonist of the anime as the inevitable battle between her and the protagonists draws near.