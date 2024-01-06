My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered was released on Friday, January 5, 2024, on TOKYO MX and other syndications in Japan. Despite the enthralling debut of the anime, the series has yet to explore the intricate isekai world forged by Tsuyoshi Fujikata and the enigmatic protagonist, whose powers have indeed baffled the audience.

While a seemingly normal high school student, Yogiri, the protagonist of the anime, harbors secrets, having been raised in a laboratory and transformed into some kind of superweapon. With all his peers gaining magical abilities to become sages in the isekai world, Yogiri and his powerless classmate, Tomochika, are left alone to wander and explore the world they are in and figure out what their next step would be.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime and light novel series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

How many episodes will there be in My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered

Tsuyoshi Fujikata’s My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered is slated for a 12-episode run from January 5 to March 12, 2024. The anime will be helmed by Masakazu Hishida at Studio Okuruto Noboru.

Hishida will also be penning the scripts for the series with Sayuri Sakumoto handling the character designs. Daisuke Kadowaki, Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, and Kanade Sakuma, will be composing the music.

Below is the complete release schedule for My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered:

Episodes Title Date Episode 1 Instant Death Cheat January 5, 2024 Episode 2 TBA January 12, 2024 Episode 3 TBA January 19, 2024 Episode 4 TBA January 26, 2024 Episode 5 TBA February 2, 2024 Episode 6 TBA February 7, 2024 Episode 7 TBA February 9, 2024 Episode 8 TBA February 16, 2024 Episode 9 TBA February 23, 2024 Episode 10 TBA March 1, 2024 Episode 11 TBA March 8, 2024 Episode 12 TBA March 15, 2024

Plot summary

Tsuyoshi Fujitaka’s My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered was initially serialized on Shosetsuka ni Narou, an open-source novel publishing website. Later it was acquired by Earth Star Entertainment and published the series from October 15, 2016, to March 15, 2023, spanning 14 volumes in total.

J-Novel Club licensed the series for English release at Anime Expo Lite 2020. Here’s how the publisher describes the plot:

"Awaking to absolute chaos and carnage while on a school trip, Yogiri Takatou discovers that everyone in his class has been transported to another world! He had somehow managed to sleep through the entire ordeal himself, missing out on the Gift — powers bestowed upon the others by a mysterious Sage who appeared to transport them."

It continues:

"Even worse, he and another classmate were ruthlessly abandoned by their friends, left as bait to distract a nearby dragon. Although not terribly bothered by the thought of dying, he reluctantly decides to protect his lone companion. After all, a lowly Level 1000 monster doesn't stand a chance against his secret power to invoke Instant Death with a single thought! If he can stay awake long enough to bother using it, that is..."

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered cast

Kouki Uchiyama, the VA known for playing Meruem in Hunter x Hunter and Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya, will be playing the protagonist Yogiri Takatō. Miyu Tomita, who voiced Miko Iino in Kaguya-sama: Love is War! and Gabriel Tenma White in Gabriel DropOut, will be taking on the role of the female lead, Tomochika Dannoura.

Below is the complete list of the cast and their characters in the series:

Akira Sekine as Theodisia

Anna Suzuki as Carol S. Lane

Hiro Shimono as Daimon Hanakawa

Kiyono Yasuno as Ryōko Ninomiya

Lynn as Asaka Takatō

Mark Ishii as Rick

Rina Satou as Lain the Sage

Sayaka Kikuchi as Sōra Akino

Sho Nogami as Lynel

Shōgo Sakata as Taku Yazaki

Shōhei Komatsu as Haruto Ōtori

Tomoko Kaneda as Mokomoko Dannoura

Yoshiki Murakami as Yūki Tachibana

Yui Horie as Sion the Sage

Where to watch My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered will be exclusively streamed on Hidive. As of now, the English dub of the series is yet to be revealed. Those who are looking for the series on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and other streaming giants will be disappointed to learn that the anime is yet to be added to their massive catalogs.

