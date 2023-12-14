My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime unveils new PV ahead of January 2024 premiere

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) handle of the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime released a new promotional video, revealing the anime's additional cast. It was announced earlier that the anime would premiere on January 4, 2024.

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime is based on author Tsuyoshi Fujitaka and illustrator Chisato Naruse's eponymous fantasy light novel series. The series had been launched on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website before Earth Star Entertainment acquired it and published 14 volumes.

As mentioned earlier, the official staff for the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime unveiled a new trailer on December 14, confirming the anime's release date, and additional cast. The title is set to release on January 4, 2024.

HIDIVE has acquired the anime's global streaming rights. As such, fans residing in North America and other countries, where HIDIVE is available, can stream the episodes, starting January 4, 2024.

A still from the trailer (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

The latest trailer for the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime captivatingly teases the plot. It begins with a scene where a boy named AΩ, endowed with the Instant Kill ability, invades a mysterious facility and kills several people to find Asagiri.

It's then revealed that the boy was actually Yogiri, the anime's protagonist. Following that, the short clip transitions to Yogiri and Tomochika's adventure in another world, with the series' opening theme, Killer Bars by Hilchryme, playing in the background.

A still from the trailer (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

The trailer also features several additional characters and teases the story's worldview. At the end of the short clip, the audience is left wondering about Yogiri's past, which will become a significant aspect of the anime.

Cast and Staff for the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime

A still from the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

As mentioned earlier, the official staff has also announced the names of additional cast members. Sayaka Kikuchi is set to play Sora Akino, while Kiyono Yasuno will lend her voice to Ryoko Ninomiya. Sora Akino is described as a gorgeous girl who worked as an idol before being summoned to the Isekai world.

On the other hand, Ryoko's character has a definite connection to Yogiri. Besides them, Shohei Komatsu stars as Haruto Otori, a character who solves problems using logic, while Shogo Sakata plays Taku Yazaki, the class leader's role.

Yogiri and Tomochika, as seen in the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

Additionally, Anna Suzuki will voice Carol S. Lane, a high school girl from America who was also transported to another world like the rest. Comments have also arrived from the cast members, and they are all excited to play their respective roles.

Previously, it was announced that Kouki Uchiyama, renowned for playing Meruem's character from Hunter x Hunter, will star as Yogiri in the My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered anime, while Miyu Tomita, the voice behind Miko from Kaguya-Sama Love Is War, will play Tomochika's role.

Other cast members' names are here as follows:

Yui Horie as Sion

Lynn as Asaka Takato

Sho Nogami as Lynel

Mark Ishii as Rick

Hiro Shimono as Daimon Hanakawa

Akira Sekine as Theodisia

Tomoko Kaneda as Mokomoko Dannora

Yoshiki Murakami as Yuuki Tachibana

Rina Sato as Sage Rain

Masakazu Hishida is directing the series at Okuroto Noburo Studios. Notably, he is also composing the series under the pen name Jou Aoba. Sayuri Sakimoto is in charge of the character designs, while Nakamura Nakaju, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Saku Masade, and Kadowaki Daisuke are composing the series' music.

Based on Tsuyoshi Fujitaka's light novel series, the anime will follow Yogiri Takato, who gets transported to another world along with his classmates. Interestingly, he slept through the entire Ordeal process and missed out on the Gift (powers) bestowed upon others by the Sage who transported them.

A still from the anime (Image via Okuruto Noboru Studios)

However, he mysteriously acquires an Instant Kill power in this fantasy anime and demonstrates it to save his friends. Besides this, Yogiri will also have to deal with his past and form bonds with his friends in the new world.

