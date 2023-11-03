My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime reveals first PV and more

On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the official website of the My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime revealed the series' first promotional video and other details. The information primarily focused on additional cast. The total number of announced cast members is now nine.

The My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime is currently slated for a January 2024 release window. A narrower release date is likely to be announced in the coming weeks. The series has previously released a key visual in addition to this first promotional video, with a second likely to come later on alongside additional news.

The My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime serves as the official television anime adaptation of author Tsuyoshi Fujitaka and illustrator Chisato Nurase’s original light novels. These original light novels of the same name began serialization in October 2016 and concluded in March 2023 after a 14-volume run.

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime announces five new cast members alongside first PV release

As mentioned above, the latest news regarding the My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime primarily focused on new cast members for the series.

The newly announced cast includes Rina Satou as Lain the Sage, Hiro Shimono as Daimon Hanakawa, Yoshiki Murakami as Yuki Tachibana, and Lynn as Asaka Takato. A fifth character named Aggressor was also revealed, but no voice actor was announced at the time of writing.

These four announced cast members and a presumably yet-announced fifth will be joining the other starring cast members. Kouki Uchiyama stars as Yogiri Takatou, Miyu Tomita as Tomochika Dannoura, Tomoko Kaneda as Mokomoko Dannoura, and Yui Horie as Sion the Sage.

Masakazu Hishida is directing the anime at studio Okuruto Noboru. Jou Aoba is writing and overseeing the series scripts. However, Aoba is simply a penname for Hishida, making them in charge of both roles.

Sayuro Sakamoto serves as the character designer for the anime series, while music composers include Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Kanade Sakuma, and Daisuke Kadowaki.

The My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered anime is set to premiere in January 2024, as mentioned above, with HIDIVE set to stream the series internationally. Its North American premiere will be screened by HIDIVE and will be presented at this year’s Anime NYC event on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The series first began as a web novel written by Fujitaka on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website in 2016, with Earth Star Entertainment later publishing it as a light novel. A manga adaptation illustrated by Hanamura Nanto has been serialized on the Comic Earth Star service since 2018.

