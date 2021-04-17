With Eula and Yanfei being confirmed for the 1.5 update, some players are wondering who the voice actors behind these Genshin Impact characters will be.

The 1.5 update will bring in a lot of good stuff for Genshin Impact fans, but it's often the characters that stand out the most. Both Eula and Yanfei have great designs and look like they'll be useful in combat. However, some players might feel that they sound familiar, so it's important to go over who their Japanese and English voice actors are.

Given the popularity of Genshin Impact, it should go without saying that characters are often dubbed in multiple languages. Given the core audience would primarily dabble with either English or Japanese, these two languages will be the focus of today's article. The names of the voice actors, along with some of their works, will be listed here.

Meet Rina Satō and Yumiri Hanamori, the voice actors of Eula and Yanfei in Genshin Impact 1.5

Image via Sportskeeda

Eula's voice actors are Suzie Yeung (English) and Rina Satō (Japanese), whereas Yanfei's voice actors are Lizzie Freeman (English) and Yumiri Hanamori (Japanese). Both Eula and Yanfei will eventually come out in the 1.5 Update, so if players are wondering why their voices sound familiar, the following paragraphs will cover some of these voice actor's works.

Eula's voice actors

Image via Gameindustri Reddit

Advertisement

Suzie Yeung is Eula's English voice actress, and while she isn't as famous as some of the other voice actors in Genshin Impact, she still has an impressive resume to follow. Some notable works include Rhea Scout in Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown, Macrophage in Cells at Work! CODE BLACK, and Langley and Ping Hai in Azur Lane.

Eula's Japanese voice actress, Rina Satō, is quite well accomplished. She once won the "Best Lead Actress Award" at the 8th Seiyu Awards. As for recognizable voices, Rina Satō has actually done a lot of voice acting. She's voiced Makoto Niijima in Persona 5, Sailor Mars in Sailor Moon Crystal, and Mikoto Misaka in A Certain Magical Index.

Yanfei's voice actors

Image via Overlord Reddit

Her English voice actress, Lizzie Freeman, voice Sabrina (Pokemon Masters), Trish Una (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: The Golden Wind), Thrasir (Fire Emblem Heroes), among other notable roles.

Yanfei's Japanese voice actress, Yumiri Hanamori, has voiced HMS Matchless and HMS Musketeer (Azur Lane), Captain Nemo (Fate/Grand Order), and Mercedes (Fire Emblem Heroes). Yumiri Hanamori currently works for m&i, so it should be delightful to see her work in Genshin Impact soon.