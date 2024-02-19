Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump's opening week collection leaves Demon Slayer: Hashira Training movie to dust

On Monday, February 19, 2024, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump announced that the film has collected a whopping 2.23 billion yen (estimated) on its opening weekend after premiering on February 16, 2024, in Japan.

This collection is far more than what Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM and Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc movie garnered on their opening weekend. Notably, the latest Haikyuu!! film has also sold 1.52 million tickets and topped the Japanese weekend film charts.

Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle At the Garbage Dump collects 2.23 billion yen, surpasses Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc movie

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, the official X handle for Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump revealed on Monday that the film has collected 2.23 billion yen (close to $14.86 million) in its opening weekend or first three days after selling roughly 1.52 million tickets in Japan.

Due to its resounding success at the box office, the volleyball film has also topped the Japanese weekend movie charts. Besides, Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump's records for the first three days have ensured that the film has the fifth-highest opening weekend in Japan's box office history.

Hinata, as seen in the film (Image via Production I.G)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train still holds the top spot with 4.62 billion yen, while Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine is placed at the second spot in Japan's box office history for the opening weekend with 3.14 billion yen

Third and fourth places are occupied by Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2.69 billion yen) and One Piece Film Red (2.25 billion yen), respectively. As such, the volleyball anime has joined the elite ranks with the fifth spot to its name (2.23 billion yen).

Kenma Kozume, as seen in the movie (Image via Production I.G)

Besides, the Susumu Mitsunaka-directed movie has also done well compared to the recently released Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM and Demon Slayer: Hashira Traning Arc movie's box office collections.

Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump has the biggest opening weekend for a movie released this year in Japan, surpassing Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM's collection of 1.06 billion yen opening weekend.

Karasuno vs Nekoma, as seen in the movie (Image via Production I.G)

Other than the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM, the sequel movie has also comprehensively beaten the records set by Demon Slayer: Hashira Training arc this year. The Hashira Training arc's movie premiered on February 2, 2024, and collected 647 million yen in its opening weekend, as per IMDb.

This only shows how eager fans were for Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump's release. It will be interesting to see how much the film collects once it gets released worldwide.

Haikyuu!! Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump hit the screens on February 16, 2024. Under Production I.G Studios, the movie was directed by Susumu Mitsunaka, who also wrote the scripts for the movie.

The film serves as the first part of the two-part theatrical conclusion to the TV anime series. It adapts Haruichi Furudate's manga from chapter 291 and covers the Karasuno vs. Nekoma High's Dumpster match at the Nationals.

Keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2024 continues.