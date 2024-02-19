7th Time Loop anime episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 8 is set to broadcast on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST on AT-X and other channels in Japan, according to the anime's official website. After it airs in Japan, the episode will be available with English subtitles for global fans on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The previous episode of the 7th Time Loop anime saw Rishe Irmgard Weitzner prepare the villa for her finance, Arnold Hein. She also asked Arnold to keep her promise and teach her his unique method of swordsmanship.

Besides, the episode also explored the beautiful chemistry between Rishe and Arnold, as the Duke's daughter helped the Crown Prince sleep. Considering how the episode ended, fans are now eager to find out what happens next in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 8.

7th Time Loop anime episode 8 release date and time for all regions

As per the official website and the original weekly release schedule, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 8 will be released on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at 11 pm JST. Fans outside Japan, however, can watch the English-subtitled version of the episode at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Sunday, February 25 7:15 am Central Standard Time Sunday, February 25 9:15 am Eastern Standard Time Sunday, February 25 10:15 am Brazil Standard Time Sunday, February 25 12:15 pm Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, February 25 3:15 pm Central European Time Sunday, February 25 4:15 pm Indian Standard Time Sunday, February 25 7:30 pm Philippines Standard Time Sunday, February 25 10 pm Australian Central Standard Time Monday, February 26 12:45 am

Where to watch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 8

Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Anime enthusiasts outside Japan can catch the 7th Time Loop anime episode 8 on Crunchyroll, where many other anime from the Winter 2024 lineup are available.

Besides Crunchyroll, fans belonging to India, Indonesia, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, Brunei, and other countries can watch the episode for free on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

7th Time Loop anime episode 7 recap

The 7th Time Loop anime episode 7 begins with Rishe Irmgard Weitnzer thanking Theodore for not blaming Kamil and Elsie for their deeds. She also applauds him for restarting his business in the slums and asks for a favor regarding Arnold, which doesn't get revealed due to a cut in the episode.

After that, she goes to Arnold's castle to inform the Crown Prince that she has prepared a room for him in the villa. She also reveals that the maids have worked extremely hard to organize everything.

Arnold was under the assumption that Rishe wanted the villa all to herself, but the Duke's daughter's words prove otherwise. Rishe then takes Arnold to show the villa, which leaves him impressed.

Arnold and Rishe, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

Following this, the duke's daughter reminds him that he promised to teach her his unique brand of swordsmanship. The episode then shows the crown prince and Rishe practicing swordsmanship with wooden swords and other restraints.

Although Rishe loses the combat, her tenacity and growth impress Arnold. When he discovers that her finance is unable to walk after a long training session, he picks her up and takes her to the castle, which leaves Rishe slightly embarrassed.

Later in the episode, Rishe Irmgard Weitnzer finds out from Oliver that Arnold Hein didn't sleep the previous night due to work. As such, she takes it upon herself to help the crown prince fall asleep.

Rishe helps Arnold fall asleep (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The duke's daughter prepares the bed, lights a candle, and also covers the windows with curtains for Arnold to sleep. She almost treats him like a child, which intrigues the Crown Prince.

After that, Rishe returns to her castle, where Elsie hands her a parcel from the Aria Company. The would-be crown princess opens it and finds a blonde wig. The episode ends with Rishe joining the Knight candidate's training, albeit in disguise.

What to expect in the 7th Time Loop anime episode 8

Arnold Hein, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio KAI and Hornets)

The latest episode's ending made it clear that Rishe has joined the 10-day training for the Knight Candidates in disguise. It's perhaps the primary reason why she ordered a blonde wig from the Aria company.

As such, the 7th Time Loop anime episode 8 will likely elaborate on Rishe's plans and reveal why she joined the training in the first place. Besides that, the episode may also highlight Theodore.

