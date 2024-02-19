Is Yuji Itadori a Special Grade after Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to surprise, as the story has arrived at another intriguing turn. Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori's calculations were correct when it came to getting to Megumi Fushiguro's soul. However, despite succeeding, the boy trapped within had lost the will to live.

Maki Zenin's introduction to the fight has brought another ray of hope at victory. However, this time, the spotlight is on Yuji. From when he first swallowed Sukuna's finger, the pink-haired teen has come a long way in the Jujutsu world.

With the events of the most recent chapter, the fandom has been buzzing with one question - Is Yuji now a Special Grade sorcerer?

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori might already be a Special Grade

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

With whatever he has showcased so far and the potential for there being more, Yuji Itadori seems to have achieved the rank of Special Grade. From being unaware of Cursed Energy to literally punching through Mahito's soul and now giving Sukuna a run for his money, he has displayed exponential development.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 only goes to cement this fact further. While not officially ranked yet, it looks more than certain by now. There are quite a few reasons to back up the statement too, the most notable one being Yuji's use of Reverse Cursed Technique (RCT).

It is yet unclear how he learned to use it, but having figured it out within a month is a testament to his calibre. This puts him among the few names in the Jujutsu world, like Gojo, Sukuna, Shoko and others, who can use RCT.

Expand Tweet

Moving forward, Yuji's Cursed Technique revolves around him quite literally striking his opponent's soul. As seen when he fought Mahito, he did major damage when he pummelled him with repeated Black Flashes. Even in chapter 251, he was able to reach Megumi's soul in an attempt to urge him to fight back.

Another impressive feat is his use of Blood Manipulation. In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, Yuji spits blood in Sukuna's face as he combines attacks with Yuta. However, what surprised the King of Curses was the blood erupting. He likely picked it up from either Choso or Noritoshi Kamo. This is also evident when he uses Flowing Red Scale to boost his physical attributes.

Coupled with the aforementioned abilities, Yuji has showcased unreal battle durability and stamina. He has been able to keep up with Yuta's attacks on Sukuna.

Not only that, he has also dealt substantial damage to the latter in the process. With the others not in sight, Yuji's involvement has proven crucial.

Final thoughts

Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

The events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 have proven just how far Yuji Itadori has come as a sorcerer. It also solidifies Gojo Satoru's belief in him and the kind of potential he possesses.

At the moment, he has shown the fruits of some incredible training over the past month. RCT, Flowing Red Scale, improved Cursed Energy control, soul damaging blows - all this is quite impressive.

But the Jujutsu Kaisen author did not explicitly show the kind of training he did to gain all these abilities. So it is possible that he has something more up his sleeve that only time will reveal. Till then, it is safe to say that Yuji Itadori has achieved Special Grade rank, or at the very least, is fighting like one.