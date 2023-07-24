Kingdom season 5 confirms January release via new key visual

A new key visual for Kingdom season 5, released on Monday, July 24, 2023, has confirmed that the anime is going to be released in January 2024. Produced by Studio Pierrot/Studio Sign Post, the fifth season of Kingdom is one of the most anticipated anime titles in recent years.

The new visual depicts the central characters for the Koku You Campaign arc and also confirms the release window of the anime. Following the conclusion of season 4, it was announced that Kingdom season 5 was under production, and a teaser/new visual was also shared at the time. Apart from the release date, the key visual has also provided many interesting pieces of information.

New Kingdom season 5 key visual features Ri Shin, Kyou Kai, and other characters

As mentioned above, the official website of Kingdom season 5 has finally unveiled a new key visual for the upcoming anime. The key visual portrays the Hi Shin unit characters led by Ri Shin, as they seem to be getting ready for the upcoming battle against the Zhao army in the Battle of Koku You Hill.

While it is explicitly mentioned that the anime is going to be broadcast in January 2024, no information regarding the exact date has been given. The exciting key visual features the main protagonist of the series, Ri Shin, Lieutenant Kyou Kai, En, Bihei, and Ka Ryo Ten.

New key visuals for the Kingdom characters (Image via Perriot/Studio Sign Post)

Additionally, the official site of the anime has also released new character visuals for Ri Shin, Ka Ryo Ten, and Kyou Kai. Ri Shin will be voiced by Masakazu Morita, the famous voice actor known for his incredible performance as Ichigo Kurosaki in Bleach. Furthermore, Rie Kugimiya will lend her voice to Ka Ryo Ten, while Yoko Hikasa will return as the voice actor for Kyou Kai.

The official website of Kingdom anime has also announced the cast and crew members for the series. Produced by Pierrot/Studio Sign Post, the latest season of Kingdom will be helmed by director Kenichi Imaizumi. Hisashi Abe has been selected as the character designer for this season. Meanwhile, Noboru Takagi will be handling the series composition, and Avex Pictures will be producing the music for the fifth season.

About Kingdom season 5

General Kan Ki as seen in the poster (Image via Perriot/Studio Sign Post)

Kingdom season 5 will continue the story of Ri Shin, as well as the other characters of the story, and cover the much-anticipated Koku You Campaign arc. This new season of Kingdom adapts the manga from chapter 441, although it remains to be seen whether the latest season covers the Bureaucrats Job arc or not. However, fans can expect a new side to Kan Ki this season.

Based on the original manga by Yasuhisa Hara, Kingdom season 5 will highlight the battle between the Qin Army versus Zhao Army at Koku You Hill. Fans will be treated to a new side of the commander Kan Ki. Ri Shin and members of the Ha Shin unit will also be participating as reinforcements.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

