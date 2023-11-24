Classroom of the Elite season 3 reveals January 2024 release date

On Friday, Nov. 24, the website of Classroom of the Elite anime revealed the release date for Classroom of the Elite season 3. The anime is set to premiere on Jan. 3. The series is set to air on AT-X, followed by TOKYO MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

Classroom of the Elite focuses on its protagonist Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, a student studying at Koudo Ikusei Senior High School. The school has a unique system that segregates its students based on merit.

A is for the most favored, while D is the least favored. However, despite Ayanokouji's intelligence, he chose to get allotted to Class D for a mysterious reason.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 confirms release date

Classroom of the Elite season 3 is set to premiere on Jan. 3,. The announcement was made by the series' producers Kadokawa and the anime's sources.

According to the post by the anime's X (formerly called Twitter) account, Classroom of the Elite season 3 is first set to air on the AT-X channel at 10:30 pm JST.

Following that, the anime will premiere on other television networks like TOKYO MX, BS Nippon TV, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto and TV Aichi.

Kiyotaka Ayanokouji as seen in the Classroom of the Elite (Image via Lerche)

However, due to the release schedules, every television network other than AT-X and TOKYO MX is set to release the series' episodes on Jan. 4.

Fortunately for Japanese fans, streaming service ABEMA will make the anime episode available for streaming at 11 pm JST. Meanwhile, dAnime Store will add the series to its library on Jan. 6, which should be available for streaming at 11 pm JST as well.

As for international streaming, Crunchyroll has been confirmed as its official streaming service, but the platform has yet to reveal the timings for the same.

What to expect from Classroom of the Elite season 3?

Arisu Sakayanagi as seen in the Classroom of the Elite (Image via Lerche)

Fans can expect the anime's third season to feature another task for the students of Koudo Ikusei Senior High School.

However, unlike the previous seasons where students were to collaborate with their classmates, the promotional video suggests that the students may end up in mixed groups.

Additionally, the upcoming season might also see Ayanokouji confronting Class A's Arisu Sakayanagi. She has been a major part of the promotional material. Additionally, the fact that she knew about the White Room could play a huge part in the upcoming plot.

