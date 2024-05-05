Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview shows Hashira Training sneak peek

On May 4, 2024, Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview was unveiled through the official X account of the series. The Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview showcased every Hashira and teased the opening song of the sequel.

Demon Slayer season 4 (the Hashira Training arc) episode 1 is set to be released on May 12, 2024. The first episode will be an hour-long special. The sequel will be animated by the animation studio Ufotable, which is responsible for animating all previous seasons of Demon Slayer. The anime is adapted from a manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge.

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview trailer unveiled

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview started with a focus on Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira, training the series' protagonist, Kamado Tanjiro. The teaser then showcased each Hashira, namely Obanai Iguro—the Serpent Hashira, Sanemi Shinazugawa—the Wind Hashira, Muichiro Tokito—the Mist Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji—the Love Hashira, Shinobu Kocho—the Insect Hashira, Giyu Tomioka—the Water Hashira, and lastly, Gyomei Himejima—the Stone Hashira.

Moreover, the Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview video also teased the opening song of this sequel, titled Mugen, which will be performed by Japanese rock band MY FIRST STORY and Japanese musician HYDE. HYDE is famous for performing various anime openings including the opening song for Mars Red, Attack on Titan season 3, and composition lyrics for some 90s anime opening songs like Great Teacher Onizuka.

As expected, the voice casting from the previous seasons will be returning to voice their characters. This sequel will officially feature some of the Hashira as main protagonists, giving them more screentime, including Gyomei Himejima, voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Shiba Taiju from Tokyo Revengers), and Iguro Obanai, voiced by Kenichi Suzumura (Hinawa Takehisa from Fire Force).

Some of the returning staff members for this sequel include Haruo Sotozaki as the director (key animation director for Fate Stay Night: UBL), Yuki Kajura as the music composer (music for Case Study of Vanitas), and Yuuichi Terao as the director of photography (director of photography for Fate Stay Night: UBL).

Synopsis of Demon Slayer season 4

Tengen Uzui as seen in the Demon Slayer season 4 episode 1 preview (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer season 4 is set to adapt the Hashira Training arc from its source, which is a manga series of the same name. The arc is comprised of nine chapters (chapters 128-136), so fans can expect a lot of anime-original content, just like previous seasons.

Crunchyroll describes the sequel as:

"To the Hashira Training… The members of the Demon Slayer Corps and their highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira. In preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, the Hashira Training commences. While each carry faith and determination within their hearts, Tanjiro and the Hashira enter a new story."

The arc will showcase Tanjiro and his group training alongside the strongest demon slayers, the Hashira, preparing for the final fight against the King of Demons, Kibutsuji Muzan.

