Haikyu Final Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump releases new MV with Karasuno vs. Nekoma sneakpeek

Friday, May 3, 2024 saw the official YouTube channel for TOHO animation upload a new music video collaboration for the Haikyu Final movie’s first part, entitled Battle at the Garbage Dump.

The music video features scenes of various characters in the film from both the Kurasuno High and Nekoma High volleyball teams, as well as scenes from their match shown in the film.

The music video is set to the Haikyu Final movie’s opening theme song, which is titled “Orange” and is performed by musical group SPYAIR. While the video does feature some scenes from the film, it’s largely spoiler-free, considering not enough context is given to these scenes to actually spoil prospective viewers on anything.

This is especially significant considering that the Haikyu Final movie will be releasing internationally over the next few weeks, starting on May 30 in select areas worldwide.

By June 27, the film will have been released in nearly every global territory. The film originally debuted in Japanese theaters on Friday, February 16, 2024.

As mentioned above, the Haikyu Final movie music video comes ahead of the start of international release dates for the film later this month.

These international premieres will take place from Thursday, May 30, all the way through Thursday, June 27, 2024. The film is also set to premiere in India, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam some time in May, but MediaLink has yet to confirm these specific release dates yet.

May 15 will see the film premiere in the Phillipines, followed by a Malaysian release on May 16. These will be followed by May 30 premieres in Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

This will be followed by May 31 premieres in Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. June 7 will see the film premiere in Turkey, while June 12 will see the film premiere in Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Switzerland (French-speaking).

This will be followed by June 25 releases in Austria and Germany, with the last release date being June 27 in Switzerland (German-speaking).

As of April 12, since premiering in Japan on February 16, the film has sold a cumulative total of 6,483,000 tickets for 9,267,707,450 yen, which is roughly $60.63 million.

1.529 million of these tickets and 2,230,465,540 yen (roughly $14.83 million) came from the film’s first three days of screening. This performance allowed the film to surpass Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM as the biggest opening weekend for a film in Japan this year.

The Haikyu Final movie is a two-part film project which intends to conclude the anime series following the first four seasons. The anime serves as an adaptation of author and illustrator Haruichi Furudata’s original Haikyu!! manga series, which began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in February 2012 and concluded in July 2020.

