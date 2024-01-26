Haikyu!! FINAL first film's runtime revealed and more

Friday, January 26, 2024 saw several key pieces of news for the Haikyu!! FINAL two-part film’s first entry be either officially released or leaked via seemingly reliable sources online. This includes the film’s runtime, as well as a new Japanese broadcast television commercial for the film, and the appearance of some of the series’ characters on a magazine cover.

While the commercial and magazine cover are verifiable through official sources, the runtime of the first part of the Haikyu!! FINAL film series has yet to be officially revealed or verified. That being said, multiple sources online are reporting the leaked runtime of the film to be a concerning 1 hour and 24 minutes considering the plethora of content that remains for the series.

Although this alleged runtime for the film is concerning, fans would do well to remember that this Haikyu!! FINAL information is still alleged and has yet to be officially verified. Fans should see this claim either confirmed or disputed in the coming weeks leading up to the film's Friday, February 16, 2024 release date in Japanese theaters.

Haikyu!! FINAL film runtime seemingly confirms fans’ worst fears of the adaptation approach

The latest

Expand Tweet

As for what was officially confirmed for the Haikyu!! FINAL film on January 26, the official X (formerly Twitter) account posted the new commercial for the film. While only 15 seconds long, the preview focuses primarily on the actual match of Karasuno High School versus Nekoma High School, which is where the film gets its subtitle of Battle at the Garbage Dump from. The phrase is a reference to the legendary matches the two schools had during their primes.

The official website for the franchise also confirmed that the series would be gracing the cover of the March issue of the Nikkei Entertainment Magazine in Japan. Protagonist Shoyo Hinata, deuteragonist Tobio Kageyama, and supporting character Kozume Kenma will all be present on the cover in their school outfits.

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the only piece of unconfirmed information released on the film on January 26 is the runtime, which has yet to be verified by official sources. However, fans can expect this information to be revealed sometime in the next three weeks ahead of the film’s release date in mid-February 2024.

The Haikyu!! FINAL two-part film was first announced in Summer 2022, and is said to be the final anime adaptation the series will receive. Likewise, fans are expecting this to mean that the massive amount of source material left for the series will be adapted in these two films, hence the concerns over the first’s alleged runtime of less than 90 minutes. There is currently no release information available for the second film at the time of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.