Haikyu!! movie announces more Japanese & international screenings

Sunday, February 25, 2024 saw the official website for the new Haikyu!! movie announce its intent to begin additional screenings of the film in Japanese theaters which will utilize modern technology. This includes the film being screened in MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema formats starting on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The official website for the Haikyu!! movie also confirmed that the film would be coming to international theaters in Hong Kong and Taiwan starting on Thursday and Friday, April 11 and 12, respectively. While additional international release dates are unavailable at the time of this article’s writing, these releases suggest that additional overseas info will be coming soon.

The Haikyu!! movie, fully entitled Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump, initially premiered in Japanese theaters on Friday, February 16, 2024. The film opened at #1 in its premiere weekend at Japanese box offices, and earned over 2.23 billion yen (roughly $14.86 million USD) in this opening weekend period.

Haikyu!! movie could be announcing additional international releases in the weeks to come

In addition to confirmation of the additional screenings in Japan, the official website for the Haikyu!! movie also links fans to a list of theaters who’ll screen the film in the above formats. However, as mentioned above, these screenings won’t start in the corresponding theaters until Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The film’s opening weekend was officially confirmed as the biggest for a film so far this year in Japanese theaters. The movie beat out Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM’s roughly 1 billion yen opening weekend earnings to claim this top spot, more than doubling the latter’s haul. Box office numbers for the film’s second weekend in theaters have yet to be released as of this article’s writing.

As for the film’s international releases in Hong Kong and Taiwan, information is relatively scarce at the time of this article’s writing. The exact formats the film will be released in are also unclear. However, given the news of additional screenings in modern theaters for Japan, it’s expected that the film will screen in these formats when theaters are equipped with the necessary technology.

The Haikyu!! movie serves as the first of a two-part film which will conclude the series, which had previously been adapted into four television anime seasons. While fans were initially upset at this news given the amount of source material left following the fourth season’s conclusion, opinion has seemingly swung in favor of the approach following the film’s release.

The film and television anime series both adapt the original manga of the same name created, written, and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. The series first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump catalog in February 2012, where it ran until its conclusion in July 2020.

