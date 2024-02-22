Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 surpasses Gundam and Demon Slayer movies in opening week

Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 came out on February 16, 2024, and has been a massive success thus far, surpassing Gundam SEED FREEDOM and the Demon Slayer movie last weekend. This Production I.G. film sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (about US $14.83 million) in the first three days of the screening.

It is also worth pointing out that Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 will come out in IMAX, and this production, plus the upcoming second one, was directed by Susumu Mitsunaka, who also wrote the script. There are no details at the moment regarding the upcoming second film, but the success of the first one is a positive sign for the franchise.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 film. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 has not only been a critical success within the series' fandom but also a huge hit on the commercial side of things. The project sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen, which is about US$14.83 million, making it the highest-earning film in Japan in recent weeks.

It is also worth pointing out that the film started in the first spot at the Japanese box office while also surpassing the likes of Gundam SEED FREEDOM and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc. That only adds to the success of Haikyuu!! franchise, especially considering the anime hasn't been around for a while and still managed to come out on top.

Furthermore, there are no details about the release date of the upcoming film or any other information about the project. According to the fandom, whether the post-time-skip arc needs to be adapted into a separate film has been discussed.

The premise of the franchise

The Karasuno High team (Image via Production I.G.)

Haikyu!! Final Movie part 1 is the conclusion of the series' journey, which focuses on Shoyo Hinata's character and his goal to become a capable volleyball player. After being inspired by a Karasuno High player, he always wanted to play the sport, although things didn't come easy for him.

Hinata joins the Karasuno High team and struggles greatly because he didn't have a volleyball team before joining and doesn't have the experience. He also has to accept that his height is a problem, so he has to compensate with other abilities, such as his speed and jumping abilities.

There is also a lot of emphasis on team dynamics, with Hinata's relationship and growing friendship with Tobio Kageyama adding something unique throughout the series.