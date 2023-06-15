Fans enraged that Haikyuu Final movie will destroy the series 

The final Haikyuu film will be released in August 2023, which has cast series fans into disarray. The popular volleyball series has become of the most popular sports anime and manga franchises in the world, with a strong, passionate fandom that has followed Shoyo Hinata’s journey in the sport with a lot of joy. However, this does not mean that they concur with every aspect of the series.

The idea of a series of films to adapt the last part of the manga and conclude the anime has had a lot of detractors online, mainly on Twitter. There are a lot of legitimate concerns on that front, and fans have been expressing them online while waiting for the final movie to be released.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Haikyuu final movie and the series as a whole.

Haikyuu final movie has fans worried about the pacing

AJ @Aleczandxr
The sheer amount of copious copium I am using to cope with to gaslight myself into believing these movies won't completely destroy the pacing is honestly unbelievable



This special kick-off event is scheduled to be held in August 2023.

Haikyuu is an extremely popular sports manga about volleyball that has enjoyed worldwide success. While the anime series has been a total hit, having a total of four seasons, the reality is that the source material was never fully adapted. As a result, when it was announced that the final chapter of the manga would be turned into a film, the fandom reacted vehemently.

val🪴 @shoyomatsuri
i want a haikyuu movie trailer to drop but tbh at the same time i don't want, guys you seriously don't understand i'm not prepared i'm gonna lose my shit if i see something about the movie. i'm going to colapse

no ✴︎ @DILFDOH
I forgot that the finale of haikyuu was being cramped into one movie

theo✨ HOSHI DAY @purplepuppym
just remembered that haikyuu only gets a movie for the last 100 chapters which are incredibly important HOW COULD THEY DO THIS BS TO ME

The main reason for this concern has been the pacing of the film. The last Haikyuu film will adapt the last 100 chapters of the manga in under two hours, which will undoubtedly weaken the film. After all, the success of the anime can be attributed in large part to the fact that it took time for the manga adaptation to find its footing.

The series has had a lot of success and deserves to be adapted in a way that does justice to the source material. After years of working on this project, Productions I.G. deserve to end this story on a high note and in a satisfying manner, and not in a way that feels contrived or underserving of the quality of Haruichi Furudate’s manga.

Miu⁷ (slow) FESTA 💜 ¹⁰ @MINTJUNGK00K
How are they gonna fit entire haikyuu nationals, timeskip, brazil and final arcs into two normal lengthted movies?

Kirua 🎸 @Kcmprivs
NOW THESE HAIKYUU MOVIES BETTER BE 10 HOURS LONG EACH

How a story ends can truly affect its legacy. Rushing towards a conclusion can also be damning for a brand moving forward, which is something that needs to be taken into account as Haikyuu is a series that currently enjoys a lot of staying power. Therefore, it should be treated with care.

Understanding the point of such films

DiepTho💛💙(Solidarity to🏳️‍🌈) LB6 Part 2 Waitin @DiepTho1



This has been a strategic burden from the beginning since it is impossible to squeeze all of the content of Haikyuu in two movies! Nekoma vs Karasuno is one of the best arcs of the series and it is very concerning for how the studio can adapt. Not to mention, Hinata solo arc

The Haikyuu final movie could also be a direct response to the commercial growth of anime films in general. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 were major hits across the globe, pushing the envelope for canon anime films in the market. Even The First Slam Dunk, a canon film about a series that ended back in the 90s, had a lot of commercial success in recent times.

Therefore, the strategy could be seizing this current trend to get the most out of the Haikyuu final movie, but it can also be extremely detrimental as one or two movies are not enough to fully adapt the source material.

Final thoughts

くら @kurasuchi



idk what to feel,i want more haikyuu but damn 100+ chapters in two movies is pure torture 😭😭😭

The Haikyuu final movie is going to be a major topic in the anime community when it comes out in August. It is a very risky decision to adapt one hundred chapters in a couple of films, which can have a lot of ramifications for the franchise as a whole. Regardless, hopefully, the fans receive a high-quality product that does justice to a series that has become so beloved over the years.

