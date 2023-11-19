Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM reveals premiere date with new trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM has revealed its premiere date with a new trailer. The long-delayed movie is set to finally release in January 2024. The sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, the 2005 anime and sequel series to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, this film is the latest in the series and will presumably conclude the much-loved story.

Originally slated to release in 2006, the film faced a significant delay of almost 10 years due to the health issues of the main writer, Chiaki Morosawa. Production resumed in 2016 following her death and the title is now slated to release early next year, almost over 15 years later.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM to release on January 26, 2024

Expand Tweet

The much-anticipated film is finally releasing on January 26, 2024. A follow-up to 2005's Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, the film revisits the original protagonists from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, Kira Yamato and Lacus Clyne. The theme is explicitly stated to be about breaking free of a predetermined destiny. Revisiting the stories of Kira and Lacus, the latest trailer promises classic Gundam action and an emotional tale of a war for freedom.

The theme of freedom over destiny permeates the plot of the film, as humankind is divided over the plan to keep people locked in their 'destinies.' The return to this setting is likely exciting to fans of the series, who waited for the film's release for over a decade.

Now with only a few months left, fans will soon get to see the conclusion of the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED series.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM summary

Kira Yamato's Gundam, Freedom. (Image via Sunrise)

Sunrise released a summary for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM a few months ago in preparation for the film's release and promotional tour. Its translated version read:

"Cosmic Era (C.E.) An era where a genetically engineered humankind with enhanced brains and strength (Coordinators), and naturally born humankind (Naturals) exist together. A war had previously raged on between the Coordinator and the Naturals in a clash of ideals in regards to their own self beings."

It continued:

"During the time, the Destiny Plan had been brought up which may have created a world without war, but each individual would be forcibly given a role to play. To protect humanity's freedom to choose their future and hope, the Destiny Plan was rejected in the battle. With many sacrifices, the war had ended. However despite this, conflict and hate between the two humankinds still continue to happen throughout the world."

With only a few months left until its release, it doesn’t seem like fans will be disappointed with the long-awaited Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.