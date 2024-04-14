Everything the Haikyu!! Final Part 2 movie needs to cover, explained

With the Haikyu!! Final Part 2 release date nearing, fans are buzzing with questions. Many wonder if the two movies can truly capture the manga's complex and emotional ending.

Haikyu!! is more than just a sports anime. It's a story about trying your hardest, friendship, and finding yourself. With the series coming to a close on the big screen, there's concern that important parts might get cut out, including fan-favorite moments, key matches, and significant arcs like the Brazil journey and the timeskip.

Fans around the world are eager but anxious. Can the films fully cover Hinata, Kageyama, and their friends' important stories? Packing all the action, growth, and heartfelt moments into just two movies seems tough, but the excitement for Haikyu!! Final Part 2 hasn't died down.

What Haikyu!! Final part 2 must include: Breaking down the manga’s end

Fans are worried about the portrayal of key matches, such as Karasuno vs. Nekoma and Karasuno vs. Kamomedai, not to mention the Brazil arc and the timeskip. Many suggest that cramming numerous essential events and character developments into two movies might not be effective.

Apart from the outcomes of the match, fans are eager to see the character developments unfold. Covering the journeys of Hinata and Kageyama, the tournament arc, alongside everything else seems like a daunting task for just two films. Despite these worries, Haikyu!! Final Part 2 is still eagerly awaited worldwide.

Fans saw the Karasuno vs. Nekoma match materialize in the first movie, which premiered in theaters across Japan in February. The first part of the movie, also known as Battle of the Garbage Dump, left fans anxious as Hoshiumi appeared to challenge Hinata right after the credits.

Haikyuu!!'s two concluding movies (Image via Productions I.G)

With around 125 of 400 chapters left unanimated and just two movies announced for adaptation, significant details might be excluded. Essential elements such as Hinata's time in Brazil, his partnership with Oikawa, and the volleyball journeys of other characters could be missed, impacting the storytelling depth. Haikyuu!! ends with two films, covering chapters 291 onwards, including the Time Skip arc.

The face-off everyone has been waiting for between the Black Jackals and the Adlers match that comes next. It’s not just a volleyball game but the climax of their journeys. Rushing through this part would water down one of the manga's most exciting moments.

Haikyu!! Final Part 2: Skipping Details Will Change the Story

Haikyu!! Final Part 2 - Famous sports anime (Image via Productions I.G)

As anime fans anticipate the climax of Haikyu!! in Final Part 2, every detail matters. The intense Karasuno vs. Nekoma game is a crucial match against Kamomedai awaits. This isn't just another game — it delves deep into themes like growth, teamwork, and the spirit of volleyball. If this match gets condensed into a short part of the movie, viewers risk missing out on significant content.

Apart from the matches, the timeskip in the manga sees the characters transitioning into their adult lives, offering a glimpse of their future selves. It's a vital narrative component that showcases the long-term results of their dedication to volleyball. If Haikyu!! Final Part 2 cuts this out, it would lose the resolution to our characters' stories that the manga delivered.

Given a movie's limited duration, including everything from the manga is challenging. If Haikyu!! Final Part 2 tries to squeeze all these moments, matches, and individual narratives into a final movie, there's a chance that every cut will detract something essential from the entire picture.

