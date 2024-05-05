Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime announces release date, theme songs, and more with new visual

On Sunday, May 5, 2024, the website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for the Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime unveiled the series' second key visual and confirmed that the series will premiere on July 4, 2024. At the same time, details regarding the anime's theme songs' artists and more staff members are revealed.

Produced by Project No.9 studios, Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous romance manga series written and illustrated by Pom.

Line Manga digitally serialized the series from 2019 to 2021. Later, Ichijinsha collected the manga's chapters into seven Tankobon volumes.

Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime debuts on July 4, 2024

The official staff for the Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime announced on Sunday, May 5, 2024, that the title will premiere on July 4, 2024, in Japan. Along with the release date, the staff also disclosed the broadcast information.

According to the announcement, Senpai Is an Otokonono anime will air its episodes every Thursday starting July 4, 2024, at 24:55 JST (effectively Friday, July 5, 2024, at 12:55 a.m. JST) in Fuji TV's Noitamina timeslot and others.

Fans outside Japan won't have to worry because Crunchyroll has acquired the international streaming rights for the title. Moreover, it has been announced that the anime will hold an advance screening event in Tokyo on June 9, 2024, for the first three episodes. The main cast will attend a talk show at the event.

A new key visual for Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime (Image via Project No.9)

Aside from these details, the official staff for the anime has unveiled a new key visual for Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime. The beautiful illustration features the three main characters, Makoto Hanaoka, Saki Aoi and Ryuji Taiga, who appear wearing their high school uniforms.

Information regarding the theme song artists has also arrived. According to the latest announcement, the J-Pop artist, Kujira, performs the opening theme song, Wagamama (Selfishness), and the ending theme song, titled Are ga Koi Datta no Kana, which translates to I Wonder If That Was Love in English.

Cast and staff for the anime

Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime features a stellar cast and staff. Shuichiro Umeda stars as the main character, Makoto Hanaoka, while Akira Sekine lends her voice to Saki Aoi. Yuma Uchida has also joined the voice cast for this anime as Ryuji Taiga. More cast members will be revealed at a later date.

Coming to the staff, Shinsuke Yanagi is directing the series at Project No.9 Studios, with Yoriko Tomita supervising the scripts. Shoto Shinkai is credited as the character designer, while Yukari Hashimoto is composing the series' music.

The team behind the anime has also revealed the names of the additional staff members. Keiko Kitayama has joined the staff as the Prop Designer, with Yukari Yasuda as the Art Director. Kentaro Akiyama will contribute to the Art Setting, while Yoko Suzuki is selected as the color key artist.

Makoto, as seen in the anime (Image via Project No.9)

Other staff members include Tomoya Kamijo as the compositing director of photography, Nami Niinuma as the editor, Takeshi Saito and Wired in the 3D CG department, Bit Grooove Promotion in the sound production and Satoshi Motoyama as the sound director.

Based on Pom's manga series, Senpai Is an Otokonoko anime centers around Saki, a high school student, who confesses her feelings to her senpai, Makoto. However, she's oblivious that her senpai is a man cross-dressed as a girl.

Even though Makoto rejects Saki's proposal, she doesn't lose hope. The girl goes to her senpai's childhood friend, Ryuji, for advice on winning Makoto's heart. Interestingly, a love triangle unfolds as Ryuji develops feelings for his friend.

