Senpai wa Otokonoko anime reveals July 2024 release date

The Senpai wa Otokonoko anime has been confirmed to release in July 2024, and Project No. 9 has also been revealed to be the studio in charge of the series, which was shown during the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 this Monday. It was also confirmed that the series is going to air on Thursdays or Fridays at 12:55 a.m. in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV and other networks.

The author of the series goes by the nickname Pom, and the story initially started on Webtoon, eventually leading to a manga series published by Line Corporation in December 2023. The Senpai wa Otokonoko anime is going to be another major milestone for a series that was named the third most-read Line Manga series of 2021.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Senpai wa Otokonoko anime.

The Senpai wa Otokonoko anime has a release date for July

The Senpai wa Otokonoko anime is coming out in July of this year, as per the announcement at the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 this Monday, and studio Project No. 9 is in charge of the production. It will be available on Crunchyroll for streaming.

This series made a lot of waves back in 2021 when it was the third most-read Line Manga series and eventually became a manga series that started serialization in December 2023.

The confirmed voice cast for the anime includes Shūichirō Umeda as Makoto Hanaoka, Akira Sekine as Saki Aoi, and Yūma Uchida as Ryūji Taiga. Shinsuke Yanagi is going to be the director of the series at Project No. 9, Shōto Shinkai is also the character designer and has done key visuals in recent weeks, and Yoriko Tomita is in charge of writing the scripts of the series while Yukari Hashimoto is going to be in charge of the music.

The author of the series has taken the pen name Pom and released it on the LINE Manga app in 2019. As an interesting fact, this manga topped AnimeJapan's "Manga We Want to See Animated" poll in 2022.

The premise of the series

Makoto Hanaoka in the manga (Image via Line Corporation and Ichijinsha).

The series was Pom's attempts to come up with male character designs and struggling with them, which is why the manga focuses heavily on that topic. Line Webtoon describes the series as follows:

"Can true love really overcome any obstacles? Saki, a high school student, confesses her feelings to Makoto. Taken aback, Makoto reveals his secret, but the sudden discovery doesn't seem to bother Saki who is already head over heels for him. After being rejected, Saki asks Ryuji, Makoto's childhood friend, for some advice on how to win his heart. A love triangle unfolds when Ryuji realizes that he might also have some feelings for his old friend."

