Rascal Does Not Dream films receive early US screenings in mid-March

The Rascal Does Not Dream films have been confirmed to get early screenings in the United States. They will start showing in Los Angeles on March 14 at the Aratani Theatre and will screen at 8 pm. The second of these films debuted in Japan in December of last year, topping charts, selling 119,000 tickets and earning 164,594,554 yen (US$1.11 million) for the first three days.

The second of the Rascal Does Not Dream films is also the conclusion of the High School arc and it also has the factor of director Sōichi Masui coming back to CloverWorks studio to make this movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for this franchise.

The Rascal Does Not Dream films will be screened in the United States in mid-March

Expand Tweet

The two recent Rascal Does Not Dream films, titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, came out in June and December of 2023, and now they are primed to get an early screening in the United States.

They will start showing in Los Angeles on March 14 at the Aratani Theatre and will screen at 8 pm.

The first film also sold 118,108 tickets in its first three days and earned 175,648,924 yen, which would convert to US$1.28 million, to reach the fourth position in its opening weekend.

These films also cover the eighth and ninth novels of the series, which were written by Hajime Kamoshida and drawn by Kēji Mizoguchi, published in ASCII Media Works.

The premise of the franchise

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out film (Image via CloverWorks Studios)

The Rascal Does Not Dream films cover the story of teenager Sakuta Azusagawa, who is living a normal life until he meets another teenager, a girl named Mai Sakurajima, who happens to be an actress and is dressed at the moment as a bunny.

While Sakuta and Mai get along well enough, it leads to the latter discovering that the former is the only one who can see her, which kickstarts a lot of major plot points.

This situation is eventually called "Adolescence Syndrome" and Sakuta discovers that there are more girls going through the same situation. And that is how he decides to discover this mystery.

Related articles

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai confirms University Arc anime adaptation

Rascal Does Not Dream movies announce March double feature release in US

Rascal Does Not Dream light novel confirmed to end soon