Rascal Does Not Dream movies announce March double feature release in US

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 saw AMC Theaters, Cinemark, Regal and movie ticketing service Fandango begin listing a double feature screening for the Rascal Does Not Dream movies in the United States.

The two films being screened are the canon Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out and Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid anime films in the franchise.

The double screening of the Rascal Does Not Dream movies is being listed by Cinemark with two release dates. The first is Sunday, March 24, 2024, which will see the films screen in the original Japanese audio with English subtitles. The second is a Monday, March 25 date for the English dubbed versions.

The two Rascal Does Not Dream movies are adaptations of the eighth and ninth novels in the franchise and continue the story from the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai television anime series.

The anime franchise serves as the adaptation of the original light novel series of the same name from author Hajime Kamoshida and illustrator Keji Mizoguchi.

As mentioned above, the two Rascal Does Not Dream movies will be double-screened at participating theaters.

While the decision to have split release dates for the original Japanese audio and the English dubbed version is intriguing, it’s encouraging to learn that an English dubbed version of the film is coming to the United States.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid opened in Japan on December 1, 2023, ranking at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 119 thousand tickets and earned 164.59 million yen (roughly $1.11 million) in its first three days.

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out opened in Japan on June 23, 2023, and also ranked #4 in its opening weekend. It sold 118,108 tickets and earned about 175.65 yen (roughly $1.28 million) in its first three days.

The two Rascal Does Not Dream movies serve as the conclusion to the story’s High School arc.

Soichi Masui returned to direct at CloverWorks studios, with Masahiro Yokotani once again supervising and writing the scripts. Satomi Tamura also returned to design the characters and serve as chief animation director. Yen Press publishes the original light novel in English and describes it as follows:

“Bunny girls do not live in libraries. This is simply common sense. And yet, that’s exactly where Sakuta finds one in the wild. More bewildering is who the bunny girl is: Mai Sakurajima, a girl one year older than Sakuta, famous at their school for her acting career even though she’s currently on break.

"To top it all off, it seems like no one else in the library can see Mai at all, no matter what she does or...wears. Wanting to find out more about this mystery and maybe get a little closer to this beautiful upperclassman in the process, Sakuta launches an investigation to discover why an unforgettable bunny girl keeps becoming totally invisible.”

