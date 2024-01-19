Solo Leveling English dub: Release date and time, cast, and more

Arguably the most highly anticipated television anime series of author Chugong and illustrator DUBU’s incredibly popular Solo Leveling manhwa series. Having begun in 2018 and concluded in 2021, fans of the original manhwa were incredibly excited to hear about the coming television anime adaptation of the series.

Likewise, upon its premiere, manhwa-readers were greatly impressed with the quality of the Solo Leveling anime series, praising it as the anime of the season just two episodes in. However, those fans who prefer English dubbed anime had been left in the dark, with no information on the English dub being revealed before the series’ Japanese premiere.

Thankfully, ahead of the third episode’s release this weekend, information on the English dub for the Solo Leveling anime was finally revealed earlier this week. Within, fans found out the cast, release information, and more for the series, as well as receiving a trailer for the dubbed version. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all the currently available information on the English dub for the series.

Solo Leveling English dub stars Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo, Justin Briner as Yoo Jinho, and more

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

As announced earlier this week, the English dubbed version of the Solo Leveling anime series is set to premiere on Saturday, January 20, 2024. New episodes will be released every Saturday, matching the release date of the original Japanese audio version of the series. Like the original Japanese version, fans can stream the English version on Crunchyroll’s platform.

At the time of this article’s writing, an official debut time for the series’ English dubbed version has yet to be announced or confirmed by Crunchyroll. This official confirmation will likely come after the first dubbed episode’s premiere. While some dubbed anime on Crunchyroll air at the same time as the Japanese language versions, others feature a short delay in their airing.

The Japanese language version of the series is set to air on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6AM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9AM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Central European Time 3PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11PM, Thursday, January 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30AM, Friday, January 26, 2024

Cast and staff

Expand Tweet

Currently announced cast for the English dub of the Solo Leveling anime includes Aleks Le as Sung Jninwoo, Justin Briner as Yoo Jinho, and Dani Chambers as Lee Joohee. Additional cast includes Rebecca Wan as Sung Jinah, Michelle Rojas as Cha Hae-in, Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-in, Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho, Kent Williams as Go Gunhee, and SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul. At the time of this article’s writing, the only English dub-specific staff member announced is Caitlin Glass as the dub’s ADR Director.

Core staff for the anime itself includes Shunsuke Nakashige as director, A-1 Pictures as the animation studio, and Noburo Kimura as the head writer for the series. Tomoko Sudo is designing the characters, while Hiroyuki Sawano is composing the music. BTS sibling idol group TOMORROW X TOGETHER and composer Hiroyuki Sawano are performing the opening theme song for the series, entitled “LEveL.”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.