Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? anime confirms April 2024 release and more

The Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? anime received a new trailer this Sunday and has been confirmed to have a release date of April of this year. The trailer also appeared as a commercial in Japanese networks and there has been confirmation that the illustrator Torimura is going to start a spinoff this year, specifically in March.

Furthermore, a few other details of the Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? anime were also revealed, such as members of the voice cast and working staff involved in this EMT Squared production. There was also confirmation that this anime is going to be shown in Japanese TV platforms such as Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11.

The Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? anime has confirmed the release date and other details

This Sunday, it was confirmed through a trailer released as part of commercials in Japan, that the anime is going to be released in April 2024. It was also revealed that the illustrator Torimura is going to create a spinoff manga in March of this year, focused on the character of Akira, who is part of the main cast.

There have been several voice cast members confirmed in the project thus far, such as the likes of Azumi Waki as Nadeshiko Hoshi (nicknamed Nadeko), Erisa Kuon as Reimi Kuga, Hina Kino as Akira Shinonome, and Chika Anzai as Shizuru Chikura. It was further revealed that Rei Nakashima is going to play the opening theme song of the series, titled GA-TAN GO-TON.

Some prominent members of the staff in this series include chief producer Fumihiko Suganuma, art director Masanobu Nomura, color designer Tomoko Koyama, director of photography Jiro Tazawa, along with Yasumasa Koyama, who is in charge of the color designs, and Miho Tsujibayashi, who is going to focus on the music.

The premise of the series

The Where Does the Doomsday Train Go? anime takes place in a small town where a lot of weird things are happening. However, the key focus of the story is the protagonist, a young girl named Shizuru Chikura, who wants to see her lost friend once again before things get worse. Therefore, Shizuru and three more of her friends get on board an abandoned train to witness the outside world and accomplish their goals.

The project was announced in October 2022 and was meant to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Japan's first railway.

