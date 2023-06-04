Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2: Release date, cast, plot, theme songs, and more

On Sunday, June 4, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2's anime team released its full-length promotional video. In addition to numerous important characters of the series being featured in the video, the creators also disclosed a release date of July 2023 for the upcoming anime.

Additionally, a number of additional new cast members were made public for the upcoming television anime's second part. Furthermore, the promotional video also included a sneak peek at the series' theme songs.

As a result, with a long list of characters (both old and new) and exciting theme songs, many people are looking forward to Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2, which is based on the same-named Japanese light novel series written by Miri Mikawa and illustrated by Aki.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 will be included on the summer anime list 2023

Release date and time, where to watch

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 1 premiered on January 6, 2023, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, Sun Television, and KBS Kyoto. It ended on March 24, but shortly after the finale episode, the production team revealed that Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 would premiere in July 2023. The news was also confirmed recently in a new PV trailer featuring past episodes of the show, which revealed that it will air on July 7, 2023.

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 will premiere on the same networks as the first part, including AT-X, Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, Sun Television, and KBS Kyoto, on July 7, at 10:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX. Additionally, fans will be able to watch Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 on Crunchyroll because the streaming service has obtained the licence to broadcast the TV anime outside of Asia and has already done so for the first part.

The anime's staff also disclosed that Cosaji will debut a new manga for the series on FLOS COMIC this summer of 2023. It will be adopting a new arc and the manga will be titled Sugar Apple Fairy Tale: Ginsatoshi no Ie.

Cast list and theme songs details

In addition to announcing Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 premiere date, the producers revealed six more cast members for the upcoming installment, including Nobuhiko Okamoto as Orland Langston and Koji Okino as King. Fans will recognise the former from roles in Black Clover as Liebe and Demon Slayer as Genya Shinazugawa, while Koji has appeared in My Hero Academia as Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu and in Fairy Gone as Robert Chase.

In addition, Atsushi Tamaru will play Valentine and Shoya Chiba will play Nadil. The latter is known for voicing Yu in Fire Force and Makio Tanihara in Horimiya, while Atsushi is known for Mikoto Saimyoji in Dead Mount Death Play and Mikihiko Yoshida in The Irregular at Magic High School.

Finally, Soma Saito (Corteo in 91 Days and Tadashi Yamaguchi in Haikyu!) will play Gladice, and Manaka Iwami (played Mirai Shishio in Dr Stone: New World and Rean in To Your Eternity) will voice Noah in Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2.

Other voice cast members include:

Yuka Nukui as Anne Halford

Masaaki Mizunaka as Challe Fen Challe

Rie Takahashi as Mythril Lid Pod

Tomoaki Maeno as Hugh Mercury

Takuma Terashima as Kat

Reiji Kawashima as Jonas Anders

Yuto Uemura as Keith Powell.

Rei Nakashima will perform Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2's opening theme song, Surprise, while Nao Toyama, a voice actress, will perform the closing theme song, Door. The theme songs for Spy Classroom and Rent A Girlfriend are among Nao's best-known works.

The official staff members

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 will be directed by Youhei Suzuki, who also directed the first part. He is best known for A Certain Magical Index III, One Punch Man, Food Wars- Shokugeki no Soma: The Fifth Plate, and many others. Seishi Minakami, known for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Occult Academy and A Certain Magical Index, is in charge of series composition.

Furthermore, Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 characters are designed by Haruko Iizuka, who is known for Accel World, Sword Art Online II, The Idolmaster, etc.

J. C. Staff, who also produced the first part, will produce Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2. Bleach, Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, Chainsaw Man, Edens Zero, One-Punch Man season 2, Date A Live III, Toradora, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, and others are among J.C. Staff's most well-known works.

What is the anime about?

Here is how Yen Press who has licenced the original light novel series and Yozora no Udon's manga adaptation, summarises the plot of Sugar Apple Fairy Tale:

"In a world where fairies are bought and sold to the highest bidder, humans aren't exactly on friendly terms with the fae folk. But friendship is exactly what Anne Halford seeks with Challe, her new fairy bodyguard, though he's not so keen on the idea."

It continues:

"As his new master, Anne tasks him with escorting her through a particularly dangerous area, but with a reluctant bodyguard eager to escape a life of servitude, she'll have to deal with a lot more than she bargained for..."

Stay tuned for more Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Part 2 and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

