Shumatsu Train Doko e Iku? original anime announces Spring 2024 release

Thursday, January 11, 2024 saw Kadokawa release the second promotional video for their Shumatsu Train Doko e Iku? original television anime series and the series’ release window. The promotional video itself also confirmed and previewed the opening theme song for the series, with additional staff also being revealed alongside the release of the above information.

The roughly 60-second long promotional video for the Shumatsu Train Doko e Iku? anime series equally focuses on both the setting of the series and the central cast of characters equally. The trailer seemingly suggests the series to focus on a central group of girls who explore the area they live in primarily via train travel.

However, like with all original anime series, it’s currently unclear what the Shumatsu Train Doko e Iku? anime will focus on beyond the synopsis provided by Kadokawa for the series. With no source material to research prior to the original television anime’s release, it’s anyone’s guess as to exactly how the series will progress through its story once premiering.

Shumatsu Train Doko e Iku? anime set to premiere in April 2024 per latest promotional video

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the latest promotional video for the Shumatsu Train Doko e Iku? television anime series confirmed its April 2024 release window. It’s expected that a full premiere date will be announced sometime in the coming weeks prior to the start of the Spring 2024 anime season. The promotional video also revealed and previewed the series’ opening theme, which is entitled “GA-TAN GO-TON” and will be performed by Rei Nakashima.

Previously announced staff for the series includes Tsutomu Mizushima, who is directing the anime series at EMT Squared studios. Michiko Yokote is overseeing the series scripts, while Asako Nishida is designing the characters based on namo’s original designs. Nishida also serves as the chief animation director for the series. Newly revealed staff by Kadokawa includes:

Chief Producer: Fumihiko Suganuma

Art Director: Masanobu Nomura

Color Design: Tomoko Koyama

Director of Photography: Jiro Tazawa

Editing: Masahiro Gotō

Sound Effects: Yasumasa Koyama

Recording Coordination: Masayuki Yamaguchi (name romanization not confirmed)

Sound Director: Tsutomu Mizushima

Music: Miho Tsujibayashi

Music Production: Flying Dog

Expand Tweet

The series stars Azumi Waki as Nadeshiko Hoshi, nicknamed Nadeko, Erisa Kuon as Reimi Kuga, Hina Kino as Akira Shinonome, and Chika Anzai as Shizuru Chikura. Kadokawa initially announced the anime in commemoration of Railway Day, the 150th anniversary of Japan’s first railway, in October 2022.

The series is set in a town in an irregular countryside, where a big and strange occurrence is plaguing residents. A young girl named Shizuru Chikura has a strong desire to see her lost friend again, prompting Shizuru and three other girls to board an abandoned train. They then set out to the outside world, “where survival is not certain.” The series also teases something waiting for them on the “last stop” of the “Doomsday Train.”

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.