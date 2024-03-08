Astro Note anime announces April 2024 release date and more with new PV

The Astro Note anime is an original production made by Telecom Animation Film, and it has been confirmed that it will come out in April of this year, with the recent promotional video revealing this information. This promotional video was released on the series' official website and confirmed the ending theme song, Kokoro no Kagi, performed by Maaya Uchida and Sōma Saitō.

The video also revealed to the public that the Astro Note anime will be shown on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV on April 5 for the Japanese audience. There was also confirmation of members of the voice cast and some new key visuals of the series.

The Astro Note anime has had a new promotional video and a confirmed release date

This series will be an anime-original production made by the company Telecom Animation Film, most commonly associated with major franchises such as Lupin III and Detective Conan. The recent promotional video confirmed that the anime will come out on April 5 and that the musical duo of Maaya Uchida and Sōma Saitō will perform the ending theme song, Kokoro no Kagi.

It was also revealed that the series is going to be displayed on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, KBS Kyoto, and Sun TV when it comes to Japanese audiences, and Crunchyroll licenses the anime for North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS. A key visual for the project was also released.

The promotional video has also confirmed some members of the voice cast, such as Shinichirō Miki as Shokichi Yamashita, Tomokazu Sugita as Tomohiro Wakabayashi, Rie Kugimiya as Ren Wakabayashi, Junichi Suwabe as Naosuke, Maaya Uchida as Mira Gotokuji, Sōma Saitō as Takumi Miyasaki, Yui Ogura as Aoi Uemachi, Jun Fukuyama as Shoin Ginger, and Ai Furihata as Teruko Matsubara.

The premise of the series

The Astro Note anime is a romantic comedy focused on a talented chef, Takumi, who initially accepts a bizarre job simply because he finds the caretaker attractive. However, the more time he spends there, he begins to realize that this lady, named Mira, is not really human, kickstarting a supernatural journey.

Crunchyroll describes the series as follows,

"Takumi, a gifted chef, was just let go from his job. He lands a gig at an old boarding house called Astro-sou, but hesitates to accept after learning he must also live there full-time. That is until he meets the beautiful and charming caretaker, Mira, and he's sold. The two begin to work together and their connection deepens. But Mira has a secret: she isn't from this world!"

