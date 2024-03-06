Haikyu: The Final Movie part 1 gets overtaken by 2024 Doraemon film

Haikyu: The Final Movie part 1 came out a few weeks ago and was a notorious success. However, it has been taken over by the recent Doraemon film, titled Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony. This new movie was heavily focused on music, with Doraemon and his friends connecting through that and saving the world from impending doom.

Furthermore, Haikyu: The Final Movie part 1, as the title suggests, is centered around the final match of Karasuno High facing Nekoma High in the final volleyball match of the series. Most people were looking forward to this highly-regarded conclusion of that wonderful sports anime, and now it has been taken over by the recent Doraemon film.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for both films.

Haikyu: The Final Movie part 1 has been overtaken by the recent Doraemon film

The Haikyu: The Final Movie part 1 came out a few weeks ago and was a massive commercial success, overtaking the Demon Slayer film of the Hashira Training arc at the time. The Doraemon film has done the same with the volleyball anime, selling 538,000 tickets from Friday to Sunday for 655,555,580 yen, which would equal about US$4.37 million.

The Haikyu film sold 1,529,000 tickets and made 2,230,465,540 yen, equal to US$14.83 million, in the first three days during the opening weekend. The release date for the second part has yet to be revealed thus far, but it is bound to be the remaining portion of the legendary match between Karasuno and Nekoma.

Furthermore, the Doraemon movie features the character of Doraemon and his friends protecting the world from a huge threat through music, representing the story's classic themes of friendship and optimism. It is also worth pointing out that the voice cast of the anime reprised their roles for this film adaptation.

The premise of both series

Poster of Haikyu: The Final Movie (Image via Production I.G.)

Haikyu: The Final Movie part 1 covers the memorable final match between Karasuno and Nekoma, thus concluding the journey for most of the characters involved. Nekoma has several players who were used as reflections of the main cast, with Kenma and Hinata being the most prominent examples.

Doraemon also celebrates friendship and union, with the title character traveling from the far future to the present to help a young boy named Nobita Nobi to help him improve as a person. This series has become a cultural icon, with the title character being one of the faces of the anime industry.

