Quality Assurance in Another World anime confirms release date, theme songs, and more

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, the official website and X account for the Quality Assurance in Another World anime announced that the series will premiere on July 5, 2024. Additionally, the staff revealed more cast, a new key visual, and the theme songs.

Quality Assurance in Another World anime is based on the ongoing Isekai manga series, written and illustrated by Masamichi Sato. Kodansha's Comic Days website has been serializing the manga since 2020. The series has published 11 volumes as of this writing.

Studio Palette and 100Studio are producing the anime adaptation. Notably, the anime was slated to premiere in this Spring 2024 session, but it was delayed to July for unknown reasons.

Quality Assurance in Another World anime premieres on July 5, 2024

The official staff for the Quality Assurance in Another World anime announced on Saturday, May 4, 2024, that the series will be released on July 5, 2024. Along with this announcement, the broadcast information for the series has arrived.

As per the official announcement, the Quality Assurance in Another World anime will air its episodes every Friday, starting July 5, 2024, at 26:23 JST on TBS's Animeism B2 Block (effectively July 6, 2024, at 2:23 am JST).

Besides TBS, Japanese fans can also watch the anime on BS-TBS after a delay of 47 minutes. Anime fans outside Japan won't have to worry because Crunchyroll has acquired the anime's international streaming rights.

The key visual for Quality Assurance in Another World anime (Image via 100Studio and Studio Palette)

The official team behind the Quality Assurance in Another World anime has also unveiled the names of six new cast members. Nobuhiko Okamoto stars as Suzuki, a young dwarf, who's also Haga's companion.

Natsumi Murakami joins the anime's voice cast as Namiko, described as the only elf of the party. Kentaro Kumagai plays Kuro-chan's role, while Kentaro Ito voices Shacho.

Kenichiro Matsuda stars as Sumida, the "King's Seeker" of Sakai, while Chiemi Tanaka lends her voice to Kana. Interestingly, the official site and X handle for the Isekai anime have shared the character visuals for each new cast.

These new voice actors will join the previously announced cast members, who are here as follows:

Kaito Ishikawa as Haga

Reiji Kawashima as Amano

Hinaki Yano as Nikola

Kisho Taniyama as Sakai

Rie Takahashi as Akira

Daisuke Ono as Jin

Haga and Nikola, as seen in the anime's trailer (Image via 100Studio and Studio Palette)

Details regarding the theme songs have also arrived. Liyuu, the J-Pop singer, performs the anime's opening theme song, No Complete, while the renowned duo, NACHERRY (Chiemi Tanaka and Natsumi Murakami) sings the ending theme, Loop.

Kei Umabiki is handling the directorial duties for this anime under the dual collaboration of 100Studio and Studio Palette, while Shogo Yasukawa is both writing and supervising the scripts. Shigeo Akahori is credited as the character designer.

Based on Masamichi Sato's manga series, Quality Assurance in Another World centers around a village girl named Nikola, whose normal days are turned topsy-turvy following the invasion of deadly dragons.

It is then she meets Haga, an expert scholar, who also happens to be a member of a secret society called "Seeker." Both Nikola and Haga have their own secrets, which only change their very existence.

