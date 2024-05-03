Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season announces Summer 2024 release date with new PV

On Friday, May 3, 2024, the official staff for the Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season anime streamed a new promotional video on ABEMA TV. According to the short clip, the anime is set to premiere on July 6, 2024, exclusively on ABEMA TV network in Japan.

The video also previewed the theme song, Undead, by YOASOBI. Notably, the Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season anime is based on the Off Season and Monster Season from the Monogatari light novel series, written by Nishio Ishin and illustrated by Vofan. SHAFT Studios is producing the upcoming anime.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8 pm JST, a special program was aired on ABEMA TV, where the official staff shared a new promotional video for the series. According to the short video, the Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season anime will premiere on July 6, 2024, exclusively on ABEMA TV.

To commemorate this special occasion, ABEMA TV announced that it will broadcast eight titles from the Monogatari anime series, including Bakemonogatari, Nisemonogatari, Nekomonogatari (Black), and Owarimonogatari, for free starting May 11, 2024.

A key visual from the Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season anime (Image via SHAFT)

Notably, the latest trailer for the Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season gives fans a glimpse of the Orokamonogatari and Nademonogatari stories. Readers of the light novel series would know that these two arcs are from the Off Season series. In other words, the first part of the anime will likely focus on the Off Season stories.

The fast-paced PV highlights the bizarre elements, and showcases Yotsugi Ononoki and other important characters. Aside from that, the short clip previews YOASOBI's theme song for the series, called Undead. Undoubtedly, the song captures the mood and tone of the anime.

As it was revealed earlier, Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season anime features a stellar staff, with Midori Yoshizawa as the director, and Akiyuki Simbo as the chief director at the SHAFT studios.

Miku Ooshima is enlisted as the script writer under Fuyashi Tou and Akiyuki Simbo's supervision. Akio Watanabe is credited as the character designer and chief animation director, along with Kana Miyai and Nobuhiro Sugiyama. Satoru Kosaki returns to the franchise as the music composer.

Yotsugi, as seen in the trailer (Image via SHAFT)

Monogatari Series: Off & Monster Season is set to adapt the Off Season and Monster Season light novels from Nishio Isin's Monogatari light novel series. The first part, Off Season, is a collection of side stories comprising four story arcs: Orokamonogatari, Wazamonogatari, Nademonogatari, and Musubimonogatari.

The Monster Season, on the other hand, covers six story arcs, namely Shinobumonogatari, Yoimonogatari, Amarimonogatari, Ougimonogatari, and Shimonogatari in two parts (Part 1 & 2). This light novel series centers around Koyomi Araragi in a different timeline and describes the story of her university days.

