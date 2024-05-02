Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season announces YOASOBI as the theme song artist

On Thursday, May 2, 2024, the official website and X account for the Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season revealed that the famous J-pop duo, YOASOBI, will perform the theme song, Undead, for the anime. More details regarding the song will be disclosed on Friday, May 3, 2024, through a special video.

Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season is set to be released in 2024. However, the official staff has yet to reveal a release date or window for the series. Nevertheless, the highly anticipated sequel will adapt Nishio Isin's Off Season and Monster Season light novels under the production of SHAFT Studios.

Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season reveals YOASOBI's Undead as the theme song

The official website for the Monogatari anime had set a countdown on May 1, 2024, which concluded on May 2, 2024, at 6 PM JST with the announcement that the famous J-Pop duo, YOASOBI, will perform the theme song, Undead, for the upcoming Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season anime.

The website further revealed that a special program will be streamed on ABEMA TV on Friday, May 3, 2024, at 8 PM JST, where a part of the theme song for the Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season will be previewed.

Notably, the latest update confirms that the official site's countdown with the cryptic "Y" referred to the YOASOBI. The Japanese pop duo has worked on various anime theme songs before this.

For example, they performed the opening theme song, Hero, for the Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and the opening song, Idol, for Oshi no Ko.

Interestingly, comments from YOASOBI have arrived on the official site and the X account for the Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season anime. Composer Ayase reveals that she is fond of the Monogatari series in general, and her favorite anime is Bakemonogatari.

As such, when she heard that she would be in charge of the music for the latest work, she was ecstatic. Similarly, vocalist Lilas Ikuta from YOASOBI reveals that she carefully interpreted the feelings of each character while singing the theme song. Both Ayase and Lilas Ikuta have high hopes that the audience will enjoy the theme song, Undead.

About the Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season

A key visual for the anime (Image via SHAFT studios)

Midori Yoshizawa is listed as the director of this anime at SHAFT studios, with Akiyuki Simbo as the chief director. Miku Ooshima is writing the scripts under the supervision of Fuyashi Tou and Simbo-san.

Akio Watanabe returns to the franchise along with Kana Miyai and Nobuhiro Sugiyama as the character designer and the chief animation director. Satoru Kosaki also reprises his role as the music composer.

A visual from the new Monogatari anime series (Image via SHAFT studios)

As mentioned earlier, the Monogatari Series Off & Monster Season anime will be released sometime in 2024. Regrettably, the staff has yet to announce an exact release date. Nevertheless, the anime is set to adapt Nisho Isin's Off Season and Monster Season light novels.

The Off Season light novel is a collection of multiple side stories focusing on a plethora of characters. It is comprised of four arcs, namely Orokamonogatari, Wazamonogatari, Nademonogatari, and Musubimonogatari.

On the other side of the spectrum, the Monster Season light novel covers six arcs, and it's set in a different timeline, describing the story of Koyomi Araragi's university days.

