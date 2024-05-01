Monogatari anime hints at new project with cryptic "Y"

On May 1, 2024, the official website of Monogatari anime opened a new countdown with the title 'Y.' The countdown is set to conclude on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 6 p.m. Japanese Standard Time.

A similar countdown was showcased for two related projects earlier this year, which were titled 'M' and 'O.' Later, they were revealed to be the anime adaptations of Off Season and Monster Season, light novel sequels of the Monogatari series. Monogatari anime series is based on a light novel series written by NISIO ISIN, and illustrated by VOFAN, which started its serialization in 2006.

Monogatari anime teases new project by cryptic Y

The official X account of Monogatari anime also made a formal announcement of this new project of Monogatari anime that has no details revealed other than the cryptic 'Y' that was unveiled on May 1, 2024. Fans can expect more details to be released on May 2, 2024, when the countdown ends.

In January, two similar cryptics were teased, 'M' and 'O,' about the light novel series' future anime adaptations. The cryptic announcement made earlier was connected to the anime adaptation of the Off Season and Monster Season light novels, which was revealed on March 24, 2024.

The Off Season and Monster Season of the Monogatari series consist of 10 volumes in total, with the first four titled Orokamonogatari, Wazamonogatari, Nademonogatari, and Musubimonogatari related to the Off Season. Its first part, Orokamonogatari, is set to receive an anime adaptation in 2024, with no details released about its release date as of this article's publication.

On the other hand, the latter six volumes, titled Shinobumonogatari, Shinomonogatari part 2, Ougimonogatari, Shibumonogatari, Yoimonogatari, and Amarimonogatari, are related to the Monster Season.

The Off Season and Monster Season Monogatari anime will be animated by Studio Shaft, which has handled all the anime adaptations linked to this light novel series.

The Monogatari series

Yotsugi as seen in the anime (Image via Shaft)

The Monogatari light novel is a famous comedy-mystery series that is popular in its homeland of Japan. The light novel series is written by NISIO ISEN and illustrated by VOFAN. Nisio ISEN is famous for other light novel series like the Zaregoto series, the Katanagatari series, and manga series like Medaka Box and One Morning I Woke Up (one-shot).

The Monogatari light novel series is VOFAN's most famous work. The light novel series has also received a manga adaptation, illustrated by Oh! Great (real name: Oogure Ito). His other famous projects include manga series like Air Gear and Biorg Trinity.

The first Monogatari anime was titled Bakemonogatari, which was released in July 2006. The series continued until September 2014, when its last part, Zoku Owarimonogatari, was released.

Bakemonogatari commenced the story centered around Koyomi Araragi, a high school boy, who was saved from a vampire attack by an old man and gained some supernatural abilities. He tries to hide his abilities and live as a normal student but encounters females with supernatural abilities. Will he be able to help others with supernatural problems like his?

