On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the official website and X handle for Murai in Love anime shared a new promotional video to announce that the series will premiere in October 2024. Additionally, the staff revealed new cast members and previewed the ending theme song in the PV. A new key visual has also been unveiled.

Produced by J.C. Staff, Murai in Love anime is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed rom-com manga series written and illustrated by Junta Shima. Line manga's official site serialized the series from 2018 to 2022, collecting its chapters into seven volumes.

Murai in Love anime debuts in October 2024 exclusively on Disney+

As mentioned, the official staff for the Murai in Love anime streamed a new trailer on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, to confirm the anime's October 2024 premiere. However, an exact release date is yet to be disclosed. Notably, it was announced earlier that the anime would exclusively premiere on the Disney+ platform.

Aside from confirming the release window, the latest promotional video reveals additional cast members for the series. Haruki Ishiya, renowned for voicing Shuichi Tsukamoto in the Sound! Euphonium series will voice Hirai, Murai's best friend and a dashing womanizer.

Kohei Amasaki, famous as the VA for Otto Suwen from Re: Zero and Neito Monona from My Hero Academia, joins the voice cast as Kiriyama, who is also one of Murai's best friends.

Besides them, Masaya Matsukaze features in the Murai in Love anime as Yamakado's voice actor. The anime has also added Hochu Otsuka (famous as the voice actor of Jiraiya from Naruto) to the voice cast as the narrator.

These voice actors will join the previously announced cast members: Kengo Takanashi as Murai, Nobunaga Shimazakai as Hitotose, and Yoko Hikasa as Ayano Tanaka.

Murai, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via J.C. Staff)

Interestingly, the latest PV features Hirai and Kiriyama and previews their voices. Besides that, it contains several funny moments and gives fans a glimpse of the anime's plot. The short video also previews the ending theme song, Suko, performed by the esteemed rock band Yabai T-shirt Ya-san.

Notably, the official website for the Murai in Love anime has shared the comments from the new voice cast members. From Kohei-san to Masaya-san, everyone revealed how excited they are for the anime's release. They have also asked the audience to look forward to the anime.

The key visual for Murai in Love anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

Aside from the PV, Murai in Love anime's official staff has unveiled a new key visual featuring Murai, who looks identical to Tanaka's favorite otome game character, Hitotose.

Tanaka also appears in the illustration, looking surprised. On the other hand, the visual shows Yamakado doubting Murai and Tanaka's relationship.

Staff and the anime's plot

Murai, as seen in the anime's teaser visual (Image via J.C. Staff)

Yoshiki Yamakawa is handling the directorial duties for this anime at the J.C. Staff Studios, with Susumu Yamakawa as the script supervisor and writer. Jin Aketagawa joined the staff as the sound director, while Ruka Kawada was the music composer.

Based on Junta Shima's manga series, Murai in Love anime follows the titular character, Murai, who one day confesses to his teacher, Tanaka. Interestingly, Tanaka is fascinated by Otome games.

When she declines Murai's proposal, the boy returns the next day as Hitotose, Tanaka's favorite otome game character. He strives to become his teacher's dream man. As such, the anime follows an unusual rom-com story between Murai and Tanaka.

