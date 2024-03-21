You Are Ms. Servant anime announces October 2024 premiere, cast, and more with PV

You Are Ms. Servant anime is slated to premiere in October 2024. This was confirmed by the anime's staff on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Along with this information, the staff shared a PV, teaser visual and details regarding the main cast and staff for the anime.

You Are Ms. Servant anime (Kimi wa Meido-san) is an adaptation of the Japanese light novel written and illustrated by Shotan. Shogakukan's Sunday Webry has been serializing the manga since June 2020, with seven volumes published. Felix Film is producing the upcoming anime.

You Are Ms. Servant anime will be released in October 2024

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, the website and X (formerly Twitter) handle for You Are Ms. Servant anime shared a promotional video and a teaser visual to announce that the title will debut in October 2024 on TV Asahi's NUMAnimation programming block. A narrower release date will be revealed later.

The main cast for the series was announced. Toshiki Kumagai stars as Hitoyoshi Yokoya, the protagonist who lives alone at his parent's house, while Reina Ueda voices Yuki, the former assassin-turned-maid.

Comments from the voice actors have arrived on the anime's site and X handle. Toshiki-san reveals that he's the same age as Hitoyoshi, so he has done his best to play his role.

Meanwhile, Reina-san feels that the work's charm lies in Yuki's progression as a character, from being an assassin to a maid. She has also asked the viewers to look forward to the anime.

Interestingly, the latest promotional video features the two characters and previews their voices. At the same time, the short clip displays Yuki's knife skills as a former assassin. Undoubtedly, the teaser trailer hypes up the anticipation for the You Are Ms. Servant anime's release.

The Key visual for You Are Ms. Servant anime (Image via Felix Film)

Aside from the trailer and cast information, a key visual for You Are Ms. Servant anime has been unveiled.

The illustration depicts Yuki (formerly known as Xue) in her maid avatar, showcasing her knife skills by a cabbage into thin layers. She appears emotionless in the visual as she goes about her business.

Ayumi Watanabe, who has earlier worked in Children of the Sea, Space Brothers, and other titles, handles the directorial duties of this anime at Felix Film Studios, with Deko Akao overseeing the scripts.

Tomoyasu Kurashima is listed as the character designer, while Masahiro Tokuda contributes to the anime as the music composer.

Yuki, as seen in the latest trailer (Image via Felix Film)

Based on Shotan's manga series, the narrative for You Are Ms. Servant anime centers around a lonely maid, who finds the warmth of family. She was told from a young age that she only existed as a killer. As such, Yuki grew up to be a cold yet efficient assassin.

However, her life changes when she arrives at the doorstep of Hitoyoshi Yokaya, asking to be employed as a maid. Interestingly, Yuki still retains the skills from her former occupation and applies them to her new job as a maid.

As such, the anime will showcase an intriguing relationship between Hitoyoshi and Yuki.

