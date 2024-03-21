Eiichiro Oda reveals the reason behind One Piece manga's hiatus

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, One Piece manga creator Eiichiro Oda revealed that the manga series will be going on a break for three weeks. With that, he revealed the reason behind the manga's hiatus. In addition, he also recommended some things fans could do while waiting for the manga to return.

One Piece, written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, began its serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997. Since then, the manga has published over 1100 chapters and is finally well into its final saga.

However, as fans were hoping for the story to unfold further, the manga series went on a break.

Eiichiro Oda reveals reason behind One Piece's three-week break

On Thursday, March 21, 2024, the X (formerly Twitter) account of One Piece manga posted an image revealing manga creator Eiichiro Oda's handwritten message for his fans.

Firstly, the tweet informed fans about the One Piece manga's hiatus. The manga series is set to go on a break after its chapter release in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #17.

The manga will be on a break for three weeks before returning in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #21 on Monday, April 22, 2024.

Nami, Luffy, and Zoro as seen in One Piece Live-Action (Image via Netflix)

As for the handwritten message, Oda immediately addressed his health. Given the latest events with Akira Toriyama, fans were bound to be left worried about Oda's health after hearing about a break.

However, Eiichiro Oda revealed that his health was fine. He was taking the break to do some self-maintenance and possibly also think about what is the actual One Piece.

Right after, the manga creator suggested that those fans who were having trouble understanding the correlation between the characters in the Egghead Arc could read their past connections in free volumes for a limited time, all available on Jump+ and Zebrack.

Moreover, Eiichiro Oda also recommended fans to watch the live-action series of One Piece on Netflix and the anime adaptation of his one-shot Monsters.

ANYTIME ONE PIECE visual (Image via Toei Animation)

Lastly, the One Piece creator also informed fans about 'ANYTIME ONE PIECE.' While the broadcast had already begun on YouTube to commemorate the anime series' 25th anniversary, the same was soon set to become available on TikTok as well. ANYTIME ONE PIECE will also stream on TikTok starting on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Oda again reminded fans that the One Piece manga's hiatus and that it would return to Weekly Shonen Jump after three weeks.

