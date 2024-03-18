One Piece Live Action faces harsh critique as fans switch up on the Netflix adaptation

Upon its initial premiere in August 2023, fans heavily praised Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series, which served as an adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series of the same name. Despite concerns from fans prior to the series’ premiere, many were fairly happy with the final product, although most everyone agreed it was far from perfect.

As the months went by, however, criticisms of One Piece Live Action became more and more prevalent as fans had more time to sit with the final product, which is very understandable. It’s nearly impossible to fault anyone for having their issues with the series grow over time as they continue to rewatch it and reprocess their thoughts and feelings.

However, recent days have seen the general fandom for the franchise take an interesting turn with respect to their opinions on Netflix’s One Piece Live Action production. These turns have even gone as far as to see fans turn on the series’ central cast, which many claimed was their favorite aspect of the production in the weeks and months following its initial release.

One Piece Live Action ruthlessly slammed by fans as season 2 seemingly begins shooting in South Africa

Expand Tweet

One of the most intriguing aspects of this recent change in opinion from fans on Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series stems from its timing with respect to season 2’s production. Recent weeks and even days have seen signs of filming beginning at Tomorrow Studios for the second season, including comments from the cast themselves and photos from the South Africa site.

When the series first premiered, likely the most heavily critiqued aspect of its production was the B-side storyline of Vice Admiral Monkey D. Garp, which was a completely original inclusion. This inclusion also led to the series differing from the source material in some major ways, such as Garp and Koby being present for events they shouldn’t have been, and the reveal of Garp as Luffy’s grandpa being significantly earlier.

Other critiqued aspects of the One Piece Live Action’s first season include the practical designs used for the Arlong Pirates, as well as some source material scenes being cut or heavily edited. While many fans have a long laundry list of critiques for the first season’s production, these same fans would also admit that there’s plenty they loved about the series as well.

Likewise, it’s confusing why sentiments on the production have seemingly swung so in recent days, especially given the season 2 updates which fans have been receiving over the last week-plus. While it could simply be a trend, it could also be that many who were initially happy with the series truly have grown to dislike it as they pondered it more and more.

Fan reaction

Fan criticisms of Netflix's One Piece Live Action series as seen on X (formerly Twitter) (Images via X users @bymoonlightea, @strawhatsaki2, @mugiwaranogen, @curlystrawhat)

Likewise, some fans are seemingly saying that others’ negative discussion of the One Piece Live Action series is in turn forcing them to realize what they so heavily disliked about it. Others are being as bold as to share their own criticisms as mentioned above, with one of the most popular being a turn on the series’ central cast.

Others are offering explanations as to why everyone is trashing the production now, with one user claiming that the hype around the series has finally died down enough to allow actual criticism. While many are choosing to turn on the series, others are remaining steadfast in their support in it, offering honest criticisms while also proclaiming their love for the production.

Related links

One Piece Live Action season 2 reportedly begins filming in June 2024

One Piece Live Action creator Matt Owens reveals major season 2 information and more

Which arcs will One Piece live action season 2 follow? Explained