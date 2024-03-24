Re:ZERO season 3 announces October 2024 release date with new trailer

Fans of Tappei Nagatsuki's magnum opus finally have a reason to celebrate, as Re:ZERO season 3 was announced to have an October 2024 release, along with the revelation of a new trailer at Anime Japan 2024.

The third season will be animated by the renowned studio White Fox once again. Fans of the popular isekai franchise have been lying in wait for a long time for any possible developments regarding Re:ZERO season 3, which was confirmed to be in production last year.

Re:ZERO season 3 confirms an October 2024 release date via an official trailer at Anime Japan 2024

The announcement took place at the Red Stage of Anime Japan 2024, which featured appearances from the voice actors of the Re:ZERO anime. They promoted the anime's upcoming season with the revelation of an official trailer and release date. The series' episode count and specific release date are yet to be revealed.

The trailer showcased a closer look at the characters appearing in Re:ZERO season 3, marking the return of recurring characters, as well as the addition of some brand new characters.

Among them, Aya Yamane was announced to be joining the cast as Liliana Masquerade. Another character named Capella Emerada Lugunica, whose voice actress is yet to be revealed, was also one of the many new additions to the series.

The trailer unveiled a massive improvement in the art style and animation quality, something that pleased the fans to a great extent. It also provided a glimpse at some of the most-awaited fights of the upcoming season.

Re:ZERO season 3 will likely cover the entirety of Arc 5 of the Web Novel, which would undoubtedly require an extensive episode count.

Apart from the announcement of Re:ZERO season 3, a brand new game of the franchise titled Re:ZERO Witch's Re:surrection, was also unveiled that caused a huge stir in the fanbase.

The trailer of the upcoming game featured a look at all the playable characters and their abilities, including Natsuki Subaru, Rem, Emilia, Ram, Roswaal L. Mathers, and many others. Lastly, a Re:ZERO Film Concert Event was announced to take place on July 20, 2024, at the Tachikawa Stage Garden.

As of now, no additional information about Re:ZERO season 3 was provided at Anime Japan 2024. That said, fans of the series are satisfied with the current announcements and are highly anticipating the premiere of the upcoming season.

