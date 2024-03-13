Anime characters like Subaru Natsuki are interesting because he is a protagonist with many layers, which is showcased throughout the entirety of the Re:ZERO series. Whether it's his character arc, his abilities, or the role he plays in this story, there are characters in the anime industry who have had experiences similar to his.

It is also worth noting that other anime characters like Subaru Natsuki are not direct copies of him but rather interpretations of various characteristics he possesses. Subaru struggles with self-confidence, has trust issues, and has to overcome a lot of challenges throughout the Re:ZERO series, which is something that several anime characters have experienced.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the characters and series on the list. This article reflects the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

10 anime characters like Subaru Natsuki from Re:ZERO

1) Naofumi Iwatani (The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Naofumi Iwatani is one of the best examples of anime characters like Subaru Natsuki (Image via Kinema Citrus)

One commonality that makes Naofumi one of the anime characters like Subaru Natsuki is that they both started from a similar position. They arrived in a world they were not familiar with and were initially excited about what lay ahead of them. However, both the protagonists eventually had to deal with a lot of hardship, setting up a scenario that isn't very common in the Isekai genre.

While there are several similarities between the two, it is worth pointing out that Naofumi reacted to his trauma in a different manner as compared to Subaru. He became a lot more selfish and resentful, which is understandable, considering what happened to him at the beginning of The Rising of the Shield Hero. However, he eventually became a lot more trusting of others.

2) Tomoko Kuroki (WataMote)

Another anime character like Subaru Natsuki (Image via Studio Square Enix)

Tomoko Kuroki's lack of social skills makes her stand out as one of the anime characters similar to Subaru Natsuki. This is something the WataMote character is known for, as the entire series is centered around the issues she faces getting along with others.

Tomoko has a lot of social anxiety and spends most of the series trying to make friends. However, she struggles so much in these situations that she ends up having panic attacks. Her reaching out to others and engaging in normal conversations feel like monumental victories.

3) Okabe Rintaro (Steins;Gate)

Okabe in the anime (Image via White Fox)

Rintaro is a scientist who is obsessed with the concept of time travel. He is often seen talking about the same and speaking about conspiracy theories, due to which he is labeled a nerd and undermined.

This is something that makes him one of the anime characters like Subaru Natsuki, since they are both alienated in their respective series, at least in the beginning. They are also both outsiders, who later end up being crucial figures during the events of their respective series.

Anime characters like Subaru Natsuki usually have this character arc, which is a very common trend throughout the medium.

4) Hikari Sakishima (Nagi no Asukara)

An example of anime characters like Subaru Natsuki (Image via P.A. Works).

Anime characters like Subaru Natsuki from the Re:ZERO series usually tend to have a rash side, which is something that is explored in their respective series. That is something that Hikari Sakishima displays throughout the entirety of Nagi no Asukara.

He is the son of the Chief Priest, who serves the Sea God in the story, and tends to be very vocal about scolding the people around him, with Manaka Mukaido being usually the biggest example of that. Subaru tends to develop a rash side as the series progresses, which is something that makes them somewhat similar.

5) Atsushi Nakajima (Bungo Stray Dogs)

A member of the Armed Detective Agency (Image via Bones).

One of the main reasons Atsushi is on this list of anime characters like Subaru Natsuki is due to how his trauma has affected the way he behaves in life. Atsushi had a very traumatic childhood before the very beginning of the series, which shaped him, especially during his time with the Armed Detective Agency.

He has very low self-esteem and struggles to believe in himself, which is one of the reasons he tends to be so committed to his friends. While Subaru eventually became distrustful of others, they both have confidence issues, which is something that has led to some comparisons between the two.

6) Kazuma Sato (Konosuba)

Kazuma Sato before and after (Image via Studio Deen/Drive)

While Kazuma is a lot like Subaru Natsuki, his character has been developed in a much more comedic manner. Konosuba is an isekai anime but one that focuses on making parodies of several tropes of the series, which is something that allows the story to add a lot of levity.

In that regard, Kazuma is like Subaru, in the sense that they are both very shy and don't know how to treat people, although the former is a lot more comedic. That is why he struggles to control his party and ends up getting involved in a lot of chaotic situations.

7) Rudeus (Mushoku Tensei)

One of those anime characters like Subaru Natsuki (Image via Studio Bind).

What makes Rudeus one of those anime characters like Subaru Natsuki is the fact that they were both struggling with their lives before getting into a new world and felt they were wasting their existence. However, they are also different in the sense that Rudeus decided early on that he was going to get the most out of his situation as a mage.

They do have another element in common - both of them experience considerable growth throughout their respective series. That is part of the reason their series are often regarded as some of the best Isekai anime out there.

8) Usopp (One Piece)

Usopp in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

Some people may not think that Usopp would be an obvious choice for anime characters like Subaru Natsuki because of how different their series are, but they do struggle with similar issues. Usopp is constantly led with insecurity and fear throughout the different adventures he goes through in One Piece, which is a running theme with his character.

Further, Usopp was constantly using lies and manipulation, to an extent, to survive in battle, which is something that has defined him as a character in the series. Some people have stated that the character arc has declined to a degree but those elements have been consistent.

9) Tadashi Yamaguchi (Haikyuu!!)

A very good example of those anime characters like Subaru Natsuki (Image via Production I.G.).

Tadashi Yamaguchi of the Haikyuu!! series is not only one of those anime characters like Subaru Natsuki but also one who had a very positive arc throughout the series. He had to deal with some trauma and insecurities, much like Subaru, although it is also fair to say that Yamaguchi was in a much more relaxed series than the Re:ZERO protagonist.

Yamaguchi started as a reserve on the Karasuno High volleyball team and had to struggle a lot with his insecurities because he didn't have the natural talent or drive of other players. However, he worked harder and slowly began to develop a degree of confidence, making his journey all the more satisfying to watch when he became captain.

10) Fumiya Tomozaki (Bottom Tier Character Tomozaki)

An underrated example (Image via Project No. 9).

Fumiya is a normal teenager who struggles a lot with social interactions and can't make friends, which is why he spends most of his time playing video games online. He eventually meets a girl named Aoi from these games, which is why they become friends and she decides to help him develop his social skills, going as far as making a whole plan about it.

In that regard, Fumiya is one of those anime characters like Subaru Natsuki because they share a lot of difficulties socializing and also have a lot of self-confidence issues. This aspect of their personality leads to a lot of fascinating situations, especially when he begins to date girls.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Subaru Natsuki have all struggled with self-confidence or the ability to make bonds, which is a running theme with Subaru throughout his own journey. That's probably the biggest similarities that all of these characters have in common throughout their respective series.

