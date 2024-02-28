10 anime characters like Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen

Characters like Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen are quite varied due to Yuta's nature and his journey throughout author Gege Akutami's manga. Whether it's his personality, his ability to copy other sorcerers' Cursed Technique, or the special heritage that connects him to Satoru Gojo, there are several ways to compare him with other anime characters.

There are also several anime characters like Yuta who share the similarity of being extremely powerful from the get-go once an initial hurdle is surpassed. Therefore, here are, in no particular order, 10 anime characters who are like him, based on some of the aforementioned traits.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the characters on this list. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a whole.

10 anime characters like Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Gohan (Dragon Ball)

Gohan is one of those characters like Yuta (Image via Toei Animation)

Gohan is one of those anime characters like Yuta Okkotsu from Jujutsu Kaisen because they have similar personalities and natural powers. Both Yuta and Gohan are not only polite and with a good heart but they also had to overcome their insecurities to fulfill their potential.

It is also worth pointing out that when Gohan fought at his best, he was usually one of the strongest characters in Dragon Ball, much like Yuta. Furthermore, they both have a natural talent for fighting and a lot of inherent potential because of their genes.

2) Naofumi Iwatani (The Rising of the Shield Hero)

Naofumi is one more of those characters like Yuta (Image via Kinema Citrus)

This may seem far-fetched when considering that Naofumi is one of those characters like Yuta, but they both have similar origins. They both started at the bottom when they were introduced to their new worlds and also had to deal with some trauma at first.

Furthermore, it was eventually revealed that both Naofumi and Yuta had very unique powers in their respective worlds. Despite starting as underdogs with trauma, they eventually become extremely powerful and both can adopt new abilities thanks to their skill set.

3) Kirito (Sword Art Online)

Kirito is similar to Yuta in a way (Image via A-1 Pictures)

This might be a controversial decision considering how much of a fan-favorite Yuta is in the Jujutsu Kaisen community and how divisive of a protagonist Kirito is in Sword Art Online. However, both characters are similar when it comes to the fact that they are extremely powerful and rarely struggle in their respective series.

Kirito is among the anime characters like Yuta because they are both very powerful, win almost every single fight they are involved in, and in general, go through very few difficulties throughout their respective series.

4) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Luffy is another of those characters like Yuta for very specific reasons (Image via Toei Animation)

It is very obvious that from a personality perspective, Luffy is nothing like Yuta as they are very different in terms of their motivations and the way they relate with other people. However, it is through the origin of their powers and upbringing that they are similar.

Both Luffy and Yuta were born with ancient genes that made them very powerful from the get-go, and the sources of their abilities were also naturally strong. The Straw Hats captain was chosen by the Nika Nika Fruit and Yuta is a direct descendant of the same clan as Satoru Gojo, making him very powerful from the get-go.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

One of those characters like Yuta (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Both Yuta and Ichigo are usually very calm individuals, even if the latter is a bit more prone to anger than the former. Furthermore, another reason Ichigo is one of those characters like Yuta is because they share the trait of being born with specific abilities that make them very powerful.

As mentioned earlier, Yuta is born in the same clan as Gojo, even if they are far relatives. This gives him a very significant edge in terms of power. In that regard, Ichigo is very similar, having genes from the likes of the Shinigami, Hollow, and Quincy races.

6) Jotaro Kujo (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Jotaro and Yuta are similar to some degree (Image via David Production)

It is fair to say that Jotaro and Yuta have very different personalities, with the former being a lot more stoic and, yet, prone to anger than the latter. However, when it comes to their journeys in their respective series, part 3 Jotaro holds a lot of similarities to Yuta in terms of how they go about things.

Jotaro has a naturally powerful Stand, Star Platinum, and can bulldoze his way through several enemies in Stardust Crusaders, which is fairly similar to Yuta across the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Jotaro was even capable of having Dio's time-stop ability, which is somewhat similar to Yuta's Copy ability.

7) Chrollo Lucilfer (Hunter X Hunter)

Chrollo has a very unique Nen ability (Image via Madhouse)

While Yuta and Chrollo have very different motivations and ways to go about things, there is no denying that they are fairly similar when it comes to their abilities. Chrollo is akin to characters like Yuta because of his natural talent for Nen and the special ability itself, Bandit's Secret.

This Nen ability is fairly similar to Yuta's Copy Cursed Technique, which allows Chrollo to steal other people's abilities. Much like Yuta, he has to watch his ability and there are other requirements, such as the target touching Chrollo's Nen book and answering specific questions, all within an hour or less.

8) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Another of the characters like Yuta (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto is a series that has always been compared with Jujutsu Kaisen, particularly because the main cast between the two stories seems fairly similar at first, with the Sakura and Nobara comparisons being a good example of that. While Kakashi Hatake is often compared to Satoru Gojo because of their designs and positions as sensei, the former can also be compared to Yuta in a way.

The reason Kakashi enters this list of characters like Yuta Okkotsu is because they both share the ability to copy other people's techniques just by looking at them. While is true that Kakashi can do this because of the Sharingan eye handed to him and most of the Uchiha clan could do that, he is the only one to copy techniques to that extent, thus earning the title of "Copy Ninja."

9) Yuno Grinberryall (Black Clover)

Yuno had a similar way to the top like Yuta (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yuta and Yuno not only have similar character designs, albeit with clothing styles from different eras, but they also have similar roads to the top of their respective worlds. While the counterparts of the two characters, Yuji Itadori and Asta, usually had to work very hard to become stronger, Yuta and Yuno had much easier developments.

Yuno is naturally gifted as a magic user, going as far as getting several power-ups throughout the Black Clover series. Much like Yuta, he wins almost every battle he fights and gets stronger with each fight without much problem.

10) All For One (My Hero Academia)

One of those characters like Yuta in a way (Image via Bones)

It is fair to say that All For One and Yuta Okkotsu are nothing alike when it comes to their actions, personalities, and morality. All For One is a very selfish and manipulative villain while Yuta tends to be very caring and selfless, which is something that makes their similarities all the more notorious.

One of the biggest reasons why All For One is among the list of characters like Yuta is the fact that he can take other people's Quirks, which are the powers in the My Hero Academia series. Much like Yuta, All For One has access to a lot of different abilities, with the only distinction being that the villain steals while the Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist only copies.

Final thoughts

Yuta Okkotsu is one of the most popular characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and that is down to his abilities and role as part of the main cast. While there are more characters with similar motivations, personalities, and skill sets, these are some of the most prominent in the medium.