Naruto: Why is Kakashi Hatake so famous and well known? Explained

Naruto is a series where many characters have a lot of deep lore, and Kakashi Hatake might be one of the best examples of that trend. He is not only the sensei of Team 7, the main trio of the series, but is also one of the most famous ninjas in the world, with a lot of characters recognizing him from the get-go.

Kakashi's legacy as one of the most known Naruto characters, both in and out of the world, is down to a lot of different reasons. However, beyond that, he is also one of the most beloved individuals in the series, and there is a reason why his enigmatic personality and backstory were so popular with the fandom.

Explaining why Kakashi Hatake is so famous in the Naruto series

There are several reasons why Kakashi is so well-known and famous throughout the entirety of Naruto, and the first one is because of his father, Sakumo Hatake, also known as the "White Fang of the Leaf."

His father was one of the most celebrated ninjas in the entire world and also gained a somewhat darker reputation because he took his life after being rejected by the people of the Hidden Leaf.

There was also the fact that Kakashi was a prodigy and started to do missions as a ninja from a very early age, gaining a reputation quite soon. He became a Jonin when he was just 12 years old and was still Minato Namikaze's student, and Kakashi started to do a lot of missions with Anbu after the deaths of his teammates, Rin Nohara and Obito Uchiha, plus his teachers.

It also helps that one of Obito's Sharingan eyes would later come to reside within Kakashi, who would go on to build the nickname of "The Copy Ninja."

Not only was Zabuza Momochi an infamous renegade Kirigakure ninja, who would be familiar with Kakashi's reputation, but he was also someone who was known by the organization Akatsuki, an aspect that certainly adds to his legacy as one of the most famous ninjas in the entire Naruto series.

Kakashi's role in the series

There is no denying that Kakashi is one of the most popular characters in Naruto, and that is not only a direct result of his style and attitude but also because of his personality and backstory. Kakashi had one of the saddest backstories in the series, constantly dealing with the loss of his loved ones but continuing to try and live for them.

He also serves as the first teacher for the trio of Team 7, Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno. While it is true that Kakashi made considerable mistakes as a teacher, he always tried his best with them, and his connection with his students remained for the rest of their lives, so it is clear that he meant a lot to them.

Kakashi also showed a lot of improvement as a fighter throughout the series, which is something that does not always happen with senseis in the shonen genre. He developed his abilities with his Sharingan and also kept himself as a reliable ninja, often compensating for his lack of raw strength with strategies and a supreme understanding of how ninjutsu works.

Final thoughts

Kakashi Hatake is well-known in the world of Naruto because his father was a very prominent ninja, and he was also a prodigy himself because he became a Jonin when he was just 12 years old. Furthermore, once Obito gave him his Sharingan, he built a reputation as "The Copy Ninja" all over the ninja world.