Naruto: Why did Zabuza Momochi become an evil rogue ninja? Explained

The Naruto series showcases Zabuza Momochi, a key powerful figure, in the early episode of the series. Momochi is notable for his shift from Hidden Mist's devoted shinobi to a rogue ninja. Interestingly, several elements contributed to this transition. These include his sad past and the harsh training methods of the Village Hidden in the Mist.
Zabuza Momochi, a Seven Swordsmen of the Mist member, showed remarkable skills wielding his weapon, the Kubikiribōchō. His path to becoming a rogue ninja was a vital moment in the series, rocketing him among the unforgettable villains.
Naruto: The making of an Evil Rogue Ninja, Zabuza Momochi
Zabuza Momochi was shaped by his tough history and tough life in the Village Hidden in the Mist. The Village Hidden in the Mist, also known as Kirigakure, was known for its severe training methods. Young ninjas like Zabuza faced harsh and sometimes heartless training. This made them ruthless and indifferent to other's feelings.
In fact, the place they were trained in created ninjas who didn't care about harm and dying, which changed their sense of right and wrong. It differed significantly from older ideas about sticking together and respecting friendship, which is depicted throughout the Naruto series.
Zabuza Momochi grew up in this place, and as a result, he didn't feel for others much ever since he was a kid. The non-stop teaching and the hectic training schedule by other ninjas shaped him in ways that can't be described. As a result, he became a powerful fighter with hardly any feelings.
In his early years as a ninja, he was subjected to a lot of stress and loneliness. This shaped him and led him to leave his village, making him a rogue ninja in the process. The impact of the Village Hidden in the Mist combined with personal losses, pushed Zabuza to a dark path as he started questioning and resisting the usual ways of a ninja.
Who is Zabuza Momochi?
Zabuza Momochi, nicknamed the Hidden Mist's Demon, was a key enemy in Naruto's initial chapters. Zabuza, once part of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, stood out for his fighting skills. Each swordsman in the group had their own ninja tool, and in Zabuza's case, his was the Kubikiribōchō.
The Seven Swordsmen of the Mist, who were famous for their fighting style using swords, respected Zabuza greatly.
Zabuza was a tough and skilled ninja, which made him a real challenge for the main characters, especially for Team 7, mentored by Kakashi Hatake. In the Naruto series, people grow from what happens to them and their surroundings. Zabuza's downfall is also a proof of this. His past involved a lot of sorrow and deceit, and these experiences heavily shaped his conduct as an outlaw ninja.
Final thoughts
Zabuza Momochi turned into a rogue ninja because of his troublesome past and the harsh training of the Village Hidden in the Mist. He is a key character in the Naruto series as he shows how good and bad aren't always clear and are shaped by one's own experiences and choices.
Even after his death, Zabuza Momochi, with his journey laced with tragedy and motivations that are intricate, continues to engage the Naruto series' followers.