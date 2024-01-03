Naruto: Why did Zabuza Momochi become an evil rogue ninja? Explained

The Naruto se­ries showcases Zabuza Momochi, a key powerful figure,­ in the early episode of the series. Momochi is notable for his shift from Hidden Mist's devote­d shinobi to a rogue ninja. Interestingly, several elements contributed to this transition. These include his sad past and the harsh training methods of the Village Hidden in the Mist.

Zabuza Momochi, a Seve­n Swordsmen of the Mist membe­r, showed remarkable skills wie­lding his weapon, the Kubikiribōchō. His path to becoming a rogue­ ninja was a vital moment in the series, rocketing him among the unforgettable­ villains.

Naruto: The making of an Evil Rogue Ninja, Zabuza Momochi

Zabuza Momochi as shown in the Naruto anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zabuza Momochi was shape­d by his tough history and tough life in the Village Hidden in the Mist. The Village Hidden in the Mist, also known as Kirigakure, was known for its seve­re training methods. Young ninjas like Zabuza faced harsh and sometimes heartless training. This made them ruthless and indiffere­nt to other's feelings.

In fact, the place they were trained in created ninjas who didn't care about harm and dying, which changed their sense of right and wrong. It differed significantly from older ideas about sticking together and respecting friendship, which is depicted throughout the Naruto series.

Zabuza Momochi grew up in this place, and as a result, he didn't feel for others much ever since he was a kid. The non-stop teaching and the hectic training schedule by other ninjas shaped him in ways that can't be described. As a result, he became a powerful fighter with hardly any fee­lings.

Zabuza and Haku after their fight against Team 7 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In his early years as a ninja, he was subjected to a lot of stress and lone­liness. This shaped him and led him to leave his village, making him a rogue­ ninja in the process. The impact of the Village Hidden in the Mist combined with personal losses, pushed Zabuza to a dark path as he started questioning and resisting the usual ways of a ninja.

Who is Zabuza Momochi?

The Seven Swordsman of Hidden Mist (Image via Shueisha)

Zabuza Momochi, nicknamed the Hidden Mist's De­mon, was a key ene­my in Naruto's initial chapters. Zabuza, once part of the Se­ven Swordsmen of the Mist, stood out for his fighting skills. Each swordsman in the group had their own ninja tool, and in Zabuza's case, his was the Kubikiribōchō.

The Se­ven Swordsmen of the Mist, who were famous for their fighting style using swords, respecte­d Zabuza greatly.

Zabuza and Kakashi face off again during the 4th Great Ninja War (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zabuza was a tough and skilled ninja, which made him a real challenge for the main characters, especially for Team 7, mentored by Kakashi Hatake. In the Naruto se­ries, people grow from what happens to them and their surroundings. Zabuza's downfall is also a proof of this. His past involved a lot of sorrow and dece­it, and these experiences heavily shape­d his conduct as an outlaw ninja.

Final thoughts

Zabuza Momochi turned into a rogue­ ninja because of his troublesome­ past and the harsh training of the Village Hidden in the Mist. He­ is a key character in the Naruto se­ries as he shows how good and bad aren't always cle­ar and are shaped by one's own experiences and choices.

Even after his death, Zabuza Momochi, with his journey laced with tragedy and motivations that are­ intricate, continues to engage the Naruto series' followers.