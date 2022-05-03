Every member of Team 7 in Naruto, ranked based on maturity

Team 7 in Naruto is the most notable team among others in Konoha as it is comprised of the protagonist Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura. The team was formed under the tutelage of Kakashi Hatake. However, sometime after the defection of Sasuke Uchiha, where he was branded as a rogue ninja by Konoha, Sai took his place.

Subsequently, Yamato also joined as the leader when Kakashi got sick. Team 7 indeed has the most elite shinobis with exceptional ninjutsu prowess and other powerful skills.

However, when it comes to decisive thinking, mental and emotional development, even the strongest individuals can’t manage to assert their position at the top. Here are all the members of Team 7 ranked based on their maturity.

All Members of Team 7 in Naruto ranked based on their maturity

6) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From the beginning of Naruto, it was shown that Sakura fell head over heels for Sasuke and it became a hindrance to her character's development. She disregarded all his crimes because, as one would say “Love is Blind.” Even after Sasuke intentionally tried to kill Sakura, she did not learn the lesson.

Sakura also tried to proclaim her feelings to Naruto to stop the latter in his pursuit of bringing back Sasuke, which was regarded as the most heartless move. Although she got together with Sasuke, she still doesn’t acknowledge his crimes. In the new era, Sakura became an immensely strong shinobi but her short-temperedness remained with her.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the current era, Naruto Uzumaki is hailed as the strongest shinobi in the entire world, but in his childhood, he was nowhere less than the greatest prankster of all time. He is the kindest soul in the anime who always tries to find a way to save everyone, even his enemies.

However, he never really thought that reasoning with his enemy could put his life, his teammates, and the people of Konoha in jeopardy. Naruto even tried to go against the Fourth Raikage to spare the life of Sasuke Uchiha, which could have spiked the enmity between Kumogakure and Konoha to a greater extent.

He has had the greatest transition since becoming the Seventh Hokage of Konoha, but he still depends on Shikamaru’s expertise in everything.

4) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke is the last surviving member of the Uchiha clan. After Itachi Uchiha massacred the entire clan along with his family, Sasuke harbored a grudge against his brother and sought to take revenge one day. Immersed in his hatred, he never thought about the people around him and even tried to kill Sakura.

After learning the actual reason behind his brother’s action, he redirected his revenge against Konoha. What he went through was traumatic and his actions were just a reflection of his pain and agony. However, in the new era, Sasuke is trying to amend what he did and works as the shadow Kage for Konoha.

3) Yamato

Yamato as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After Kakashi got bedridden, Yamato was assigned to Team 7 as a temporary replacement. Yamato was the only Shinobi capable of suppressing Naruto’s Tailed Beast’s outbursts, as he was a wood release user. As a former Anbu ninja, Yamato is said to be an exceptional shinobi due to his finest service record under the reign of Third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi.

Unlike Kakashi, Yamato has zero tolerance for insubordination. Yamato respects the hierarchy and asked Naruto to not call him “Captain Yamato,” after the latter became the Seventh Hokage.

2) Sai

Sai as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sai was added to Team 7 by Danzo, for the sole purpose of eliminating Sasuke Uchiha in sight. Due to his extensive Root training, he was conditioned to remove all of his emotions, which is why he was unable to understand the behavioral patterns of his teammates. However, after spending more time with Team 7 he regained his lost emotions gradually.

Sai is keenly observant and pays more attention to his surroundings as well as people. He is well versed in figuring out what a person is going through. Although he had a hard time comprehending others’ feelings, he is now a totally changed person who is compassionate towards others.

1) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kakashi was assigned to Team 7 because he was well aware of Naruto’s Jinchuriki status and Sasuke’s trauma. Despite his students not being similarly skilled, he never gave up on them and even passed on his signature technique, Chidori to Sasuke. Although Kakashi knew that he was counted as one of the strongest shinobis of Konoha, he never showed any kind of arrogance.

Kakashi often keeps himself reserved and never really approaches anyone without a reason. Tsunade passed on her Hokage position to Kakashi Hatake because he possessed all those traits that there was no one else besides him who was well suited for the delegation.

Edited by Somava