Bleach: Ichigo Is not the only character to use Mugetsu (and the spin-off light novel proves it)

Anyone who has watched Bleach should remember that Ichigo Kurosaki once lost his Shinigami powers after using Saigo no Getsuga Tenshō. It is referred to as the "Final" Getsuga Tenshō because the person using it would lose all their Shinigami powers after they use Mugetsu to launch their attack.

However, Ichigo isn't the only character in Bleach who can use Mugetsu. An Arrancar who was formerly in Sōsuke Aizen's affiliated army could also use the ability. That said, the events depicting the same do not take place in the main manga series but in the novel Bleach: Spirits Are Forever With You.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Bleach: Spirits Are Forever With You novel.

Bleach: Roka Paramia can use Mugetsu through her Resurrección ability

Roka Paramia as seen in the Bleach: Brave Souls game (Image via KLabGames)

Roka Paramia is an Arrancar who was formerly a nurse in Sosuke Aizen's affiliated army. In the army, she was a Fracción of the 8th Espada Szayelaporro Granz. During the Arrancar Arc, she reattached Yammy Llargo's severed arm in Las Noches. As gratitude, the Espada tested out his limb by attacking and killing Roka with it.

While the character played a small role in the main series, she played a much bigger role in Bleach: Spirits Are Forever With You novel as she returned back to life. Roka was an Arrancar on whom Szayelaporro Granz experimented a lot. These experiments helped her gain the ability to transmit information using black threads called Negacion, using which she resurrected herself.

In the novel's story, Roka Paramia gets pitted in a fight against Cien Granz, a clone of Szayelaporro Granz. During this, she was forced to use her Resurrección ability. Roka's Resurrección ability allowed her to replicate any attack she had gathered data on. With that, she was able to use a variety of attacks.

However, at the time, Roka Paramia could not use Sosuke Aizen's powers without having access to the Hogyoku. Hence, the only big attack she was left with was Ichigo Kurosaki's Mugetsu, which he used against Aizen while adapting the Saigo no Getsuga Tenshō technique.

Ichigo Kurosaki using Saigo no Getsuga Tenshō (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As Roka prepared to launch her attack, her threads turned black and a black sword grew in her hand. This saw part of her arm rupture as Mugetsu was too strong an ability for her body to handle. Her situation was so bad that she bled all over and began losing parts of her body.

Nevertheless, Roka Paramia swung her blade at Cien Granz without uttering the attack's name. The reason she did not say the attack's name was because she stole the attack unfairly from Ichigo.

Cien Granz as seen in the novel (Image via Shueisha)

Upon launching the attack, Hueco Mundo got enveloped by a dark shadow as Cien was trapped inside Mugetsu. While Roka's Mugetsu did not manage to kill Cien, the attack was very powerful and gravely injured the clone Arrancar. With that, it can be deduced that Roka Paramia can use Mugetsu. However, her iteration of it isn't as effective as when Ichigo used it against Sosuke Aizen.

Many fans may think that Roka Paramia being able to use Mugetsu is non-canon because they consider Bleach Spirits Are Forever With You novel to be a non-canon story. However, manga creator Tite Kubo did collaborate with Ryōgo Narita for the novel. Moreover, Roka Paramia, in her Resurrección form, is also a playable character in Bleach: Brave Souls, hinting at the novel's story being canon.