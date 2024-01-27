Dragon Ball Super: Is Beast Gohan the most powerful form in the series? Explained

Dragon Ball Super has made a major breakthrough in the last year or so with the character of Gohan since he has managed to gain relevance in the franchise once again. The Super Hero movie was a major step in that direction and the manga covered said film in 2023, now making the Beast Gohan transformation more canon than ever before in the series.

In that regard, it makes a lot of sense that people who are watching and reading Dragon Ball Super are asking themselves if Beast Gohan is the strongest form in the series. It is an interesting question because said form hasn't had a clash with Ultra Instinct Goku, Ultra Ego Vegeta, or Black Frieza, so it gives more room for debates in the fandom.

Explaining if Beast Gohan is the strongest form in Dragon Ball Super

Author Akira Toriyama was already asked about Gohan's strength level when it comes to the Dragon Ball Super franchise as he was answering questions for the Super Hero movie and he replied that Goku's son is stronger than anyone else in the series. It is worth pointing out this was confirmed during the events of Beast Gohan's first appearance, so it makes a lot of sense that now this character is the strongest in the story at the moment.

This is very interesting because this storyline has pushed Gohan back to the spotlight of the series and is bound to have a very prominent role in the coming arcs because of his new-found strength. Furthermore, this also seems to confirm that Gohan is going to be a constant member of the main cast for the coming arcs, alongside the likes of Goku, Broly, Vegeta, and arguably Piccolo and Granolah perhaps aiding as well.

Gohan being the strongest character with this new transformation also makes sense when analyzing how he has always managed to get these sudden power boosts and become one of the most powerful in the franchise. In that regard, Toriyama is using an element that has been present since Gohan's introduction and has taken it to give the character a lot more relevance in the current state of affairs of Dragon Ball Super.

The nature of Gohan's character

There is no denying that Gohan's character has been fairly inconsistent since he defeated Cell many years ago. This has been quite prominent throughout the Dragon Ball Super series, with Goku's son constantly switching from being strong to slacking in his training, which is a plot point that a lot of fans have commented has gotten stale in recent years.

However, now that the concept of Beast Gohan has been introduced in recent chapters of the manga, most fans agree that now is the moment for his character to be a lot more involved in the plot. Gohan hasn't been very prominent throughout the entirety of Super, which is something that a lot of fans have criticized but it seems that both Toyotaro and Toriyama want to correct.

As mentioned earlier, the lack of consistency with Gohan's character has been the main issue in this series and now that he is the strongest mortal being in the franchise at the moment, it seems that he is destined for great things. However, this is not the first time this has happened with Gohan in the franchise.

Final thought

Akira Toriyama has confirmed that Beast Gohan is the most powerful character in Dragon Ball Super at the moment, which was confirmed while promoting the Super Hero movie about a year ago.